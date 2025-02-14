Sections
ObituariesFebruary 14, 2025

Charles Dwight Warnock Jr.

A very special soul was called home Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Charles Dwight Warnock Jr., peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones. Charles was born April 5, 1945, in Seattle to Dixie Lee Warnock and Charles Dwight Warnock Sr., and grew up in the Riggins area.

Charles served in the Vietnam War from 1971-72 as a radio relay operator. In 1972, he married the love of his life, Laura Jean Finley. Their marriage of 53 years together was filled with many children, grandkids and great-grandkids, family and beautiful memories. Charles loved spending time with his family and friends. He could always be found turning wrenches on vehicles or chasing down the next gun deal he could find. He will always be remembered by all that knew and loved him for his ornery personality and his few choice words. But most importantly, he will be remembered for being a man that always made you feel loved.

Charles is survived by his wife, Laura Jean Warnock, of 53 years; three sons, Robby Warnock (Tammy), Charles Warnock, Mark Warnock (Larina); two daughters, Tammy Butler and Tina Harvey; two brothers Jerry and Kim Warnock; sister, Vickie Pope; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Forever missed in our hearts until we meet again. We love you.

