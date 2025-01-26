Charles Lee Poole, a lifelong Lewiston-Clarkston resident, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. He was 88.

Poole was a longtime employee of Star Motor Freight and served on a number of civic volunteer organizations in Lewiston-Clarkston, as well as an athlete of considerable fame at Clarkston High School.

He was born Feb. 15, 1936, at Pomeroy, the son of Fred and Loretta Davis Poole. When an infant, the Poole family moved to Clarkston. His father, Fred, was well known as the owner of Payless Grocery Store in downtown Clarkston, and was the namesake of the Fred Poole Recreation Center, the predecessor to today’s Asotin County Aquatic Center, and was the volunteer manager of the Bantam Hut, which served as a social center in downtown Clarkston for high school-age youth.

His mother, Loretta Poole, died when he was 10. Poole became a veteran railroad passenger at an early age, traveling frequently to Portland to spend holidays and summers with his aunt, Elaine Davis, and his grandmother, Katherine Davis. Grandmother Katherine steadfastly maintained a scrapbook filled with Poole’s athletic accomplishments, a large volume that Charlie would share with close friends in later years.

Poole attended Clarkston schools and was a star athlete, graduating in 1954. He was the quarterback of the undefeated Clarkston High School football team coached by Tom Parry. It was the school’s last undefeated season in football, including a famous 7-6 victory over the rival Lewiston High School team that otherwise lost no games in 1953 or in 1954. He also lettered in basketball and golf.

Poole chose a college route in basketball, not football, and was a scholarship player for two years at Whitman College in Walla Walla, as well as a golf letterman. He received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in 1964 from the University of Idaho. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.

He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at San Francisco, proud of being an honor guard member at military funerals at the Presidio.

He married Saundra Wagner, of Lewiston, on Aug. 24, 1963, at the Clarkston Presbyterian Church, and they were married for 61 years.

After student teaching, Poole decided not to continue teaching. He was a Lewiston-based financial advisor for a few years before joining Lewiston’s Star Motor Freight, owned by Clair Pingree, and was a key figure in statewide freight service along with two Pingree sons, Ron and Jim. His tenure at Star Motor Freight was from 1968 to 1993.

In retirement, close friend Richard “Rikki” Nelson, owner of Thiessen Oil Co. in Lewiston, talked Charlie into helping manage one of his satellite gas stations and convenience stores, the Liberty Mart on Lewiston’s Thain Road. Poole enjoyed the camaraderie with customers, helping operate the business from 1996 to 2016.