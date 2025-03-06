Charlotte Alpha (Falconer) Staihar

Born on March 30, 1935, in Shevlin, Minn., to Charles and Ella (Stevens) Falconer of Leonard, Minn., Charlotte passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Paradise Creek Care Center in Moscow.
Charlotte grew up on the family farm outside of Leonard. She attended a one-room country schoolhouse. Many a subzero day, her father took her and her neighbors to school on a horse and sleigh. In 1947 she moved with her parents and sister to Everett, Wash. She graduated from Everett High School in 1952.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Ella; sister Janet Thompson; nephew Del Thompson; and husband Nick Staihar. She is survived by her three sons: Mike Charles Staihar, Steven John Staihar and Jim Christopher Staihar; her two grandchildren: Natalie Staihar and Jonathan Staihar; her two nieces: Debbie Mazick and Diane (Mike) Bates, along with many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
After graduating from high school, Charlotte attended Everett Business College and later worked at First Federal Savings Bank in downtown Everett before meeting her future husband, Nick Staihar. Nick and Charlotte were married at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Everett, on Feb. 2, 1963. During Nick’s military service, Charlotte lived on a number of military bases, including Fort Lewis, Wash., Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., Fort Ord, Calif., and outside an Army base in Germany. She made many friends in the military and had fond memories of military life.
Her greatest joys were time spent with family, sewing, gardening, tending to her roses, going for drives on the Palouse, taking neighborhood walks, visiting her sister Janet and relatives in the Everett area, spending time with her grandchildren Natalie and Jonathan, and being a member of Emmanual Lutheran Church in Moscow, where she belonged to Mary’s Circle and the quilting group. Charlotte was a wonderful, caring, loving mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 7, at Emmanual Lutheran Church, 1036 W. A St., Moscow. Following the church service there will be a graveside service at the Viola cemetery where Charlotte will be laid to rest next to her husband Nick. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Emmanual Lutheran Church of Moscow in Charlotte’s honor.
