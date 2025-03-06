Charlotte Alpha (Falconer) Staihar

Born on March 30, 1935, in Shevlin, Minn., to Charles and Ella (Stevens) Falconer of Leonard, Minn., Charlotte passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Paradise Creek Care Center in Moscow.

Charlotte grew up on the family farm outside of Leonard. She attended a one-room country schoolhouse. Many a subzero day, her father took her and her neighbors to school on a horse and sleigh. In 1947 she moved with her parents and sister to Everett, Wash. She graduated from Everett High School in 1952.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Ella; sister Janet Thompson; nephew Del Thompson; and husband Nick Staihar. She is survived by her three sons: Mike Charles Staihar, Steven John Staihar and Jim Christopher Staihar; her two grandchildren: Natalie Staihar and Jonathan Staihar; her two nieces: Debbie Mazick and Diane (Mike) Bates, along with many other cousins, nieces and nephews.