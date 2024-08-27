Cheryl Ann Reed

Cheryl Reed passed away peacefully at her home in Caldwell during the morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at the age of 68.

Cheryl was born on May 8, 1956, to Joseph and Jeanne Wessels, the second oldest of six children. She was raised on a farm in the small town of Greencreek.

After spending a few years in Boise, Cheryl moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and began working at Potlatch Corp. She married Mike Uhlorn in 1979 and together they had a son, Chad. They later divorced. In 1988, Cheryl married Gordon Reed and had a daughter, Jennifer. Although both marriages ended in divorce, Cheryl remained very close to many of her ex-in-laws and deeply cherished her relationships with them throughout the remainder of her life.

When Chad was young, they often enjoyed picnics and played on the beach at Hells Gate State Park. She enjoyed her creative side with her daughter as they toiled away countless afternoons doing crafts of all sorts. For Jennifer’s birthday each year, the two embarked on all-day-long shopping trips together in Spokane. During her free time, Cheryl was well known as an expert baker and often spoiled her coworkers with all sorts of baked treats. Her most famous and frequently requested being her “Better Than Sex” cake.