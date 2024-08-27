Cheryl Ann Reed

Cheryl Reed passed away peacefully at her home in Caldwell during the morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at the age of 68.
Cheryl was born on May 8, 1956, to Joseph and Jeanne Wessels, the second oldest of six children. She was raised on a farm in the small town of Greencreek.
After spending a few years in Boise, Cheryl moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and began working at Potlatch Corp. She married Mike Uhlorn in 1979 and together they had a son, Chad. They later divorced. In 1988, Cheryl married Gordon Reed and had a daughter, Jennifer. Although both marriages ended in divorce, Cheryl remained very close to many of her ex-in-laws and deeply cherished her relationships with them throughout the remainder of her life.
When Chad was young, they often enjoyed picnics and played on the beach at Hells Gate State Park. She enjoyed her creative side with her daughter as they toiled away countless afternoons doing crafts of all sorts. For Jennifer’s birthday each year, the two embarked on all-day-long shopping trips together in Spokane. During her free time, Cheryl was well known as an expert baker and often spoiled her coworkers with all sorts of baked treats. Her most famous and frequently requested being her “Better Than Sex” cake.
In the summer of 2017, Cheryl was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Shortly following diagnosis, she retired from her long career at Potlatch Corp., and moved to Caldwell, in order be closer to her son and his family for her remaining years. The joy of Cheryl’s life was getting to spend time with her youngest grandchild, Macy. After her move to Caldwell, she and Macy enjoyed weekly get-togethers and numerous sleepovers, often doing crafts and playing games. Even as her illness progressed, she made her best effort to attend all of Macy’s softball games.
Cheryl battled her cancer for nearly eight years, far outliving her initial prognosis. This extra time gave her the opportunity to complete many items on her bucket list, aided by those close to her. Most recently, she enjoyed a trip to Alaska with her son and his family, and was able to see the ocean for a final time. Other experiences she was excited to have been able to check off her bucket list included a train ride and seeing the northern lights (via VR). In her final months, Cheryl was blessed by nearly weekly visits from various friends and family members, traveling from both near and far.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brothers, Jack and Ron Wessels. She is survived by her son, Chad (Janine) Uhlorn; her daughter Jennifer Reed (Randy Munger); her grandchildren, Dustin, Macy and Eian; and her siblings Mike (Ed) Wemhoff, Gary (Verna) Wessels, and Terry (Kirk) Williams.
Cheryl did not wish for a service to be held. Her ashes will be scattered at the Oregon Coast, where she spent many family vacations and where she always felt happiest and most at peace.