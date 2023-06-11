Cheryl Hossack

Cheryl R. Hossack, of Ahsahka, passed away peacefully Monday, May 22, 2023, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. She was 78.

Born Jan. 26, 1945, Cheryl was the oldest child of Cecil and Erminne Stamper. She loved her mother very much, but, even as an adult, she was definitely a daddy’s girl. Cheryl had three brothers; Jerry (Pam) Stamper, Allen (Dorine) Stamper, and David (Minda) Stamper, who were always looking out for her and she spent her lifetime attempting to keep in line.

Tags

Recommended for you