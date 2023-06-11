Cheryl Hossack

Cheryl R. Hossack, of Ahsahka, passed away peacefully Monday, May 22, 2023, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. She was 78.
Born Jan. 26, 1945, Cheryl was the oldest child of Cecil and Erminne Stamper. She loved her mother very much, but, even as an adult, she was definitely a daddy’s girl. Cheryl had three brothers; Jerry (Pam) Stamper, Allen (Dorine) Stamper, and David (Minda) Stamper, who were always looking out for her and she spent her lifetime attempting to keep in line.
Cheryl went to school in Ahsahka and Orofino and attended some classes at Lewis-Clark State College. In 1977, after working a variety of part time jobs, she started her 28-year career with the Clearwater Supervisor’s Office of the Forest Service. She began as a switchboard operator/receptionist, working her way up through every position in the resource accounting section. Cheryl was a role model for many professional woman — always being able to hold her own in a very male-dominated field.
In 1976, she married Charles White. With him, she gained two stepdaughters (LaDonna and Karen) and her extended family eventually grew to include a son-in-law, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Charles and Cheryl made their home in Ahsahka and were married for 27 years, until his passing on 2004.
Cheryl married John Hossack 2006. With him, she further extended her family, adding two stepsons (Tucker and Bill) and another stepdaughter (Jonny), along with multiple other family members. John and Cheryle shared their time between Ahsahka and Eureka, Mont. Cheryle really enjoyed all of their travels, getting to take wildlife pictures and adding to her extensive shot glass and magnet collection.
She always claimed she did not need to have children, because her brothers had plenty; Norman (Zada) Stamper, Rana (Pete) Cleary, Charlie (Erin) Stamper, Denise (Brad) Leeper, Bernetta (Chad) Burke, Colista Stamper, Kathy (Brian) Slick, Manda Stamper, Dorine (Chris) Crowe, Mikel Stamper, Cyndee Stamper and Chris (Briana) Stamper. All of her nephews and nieces adored her, even though they knew she would still give them spankings for getting tattoos and touching her large doll collection (except the bearded ones). They loved looking through the pictures she had organized into multiple shelves of binders and listening to her share family stories ... especially the ones telling on her brothers.
Cheryl also had very special bonds many of her great- and great-great-nephews and -nieces.
Cheryl was the heart and boss of the family. She was strong in her beliefs and opinions, but still kind. She touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Erminne, her husband Charles, her husband John, her brother David, and a sister-in-law Linda.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice.
“An aunt is the sunshine in your soul and the sparkle on your heart.”
