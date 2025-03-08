Cheryl Raye Cromer, 73, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. She was born Oct. 31, 1951, to Don and Esther Chrystal in Lewiston. Cheryl was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend, and her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Cheryl is survived by her sister, Janet Shawver (Grady); her daughters, Jennifer Cromer and Stephanie Hall (Michael); and her beloved grandchildren, Isaac, Trinity and Benjamin. She is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Esther Chrystal.
A proud 1970 graduate of Deary High School, Cheryl married Rex Cromer on May 20, 1971, in Bovill. She lived in various places throughout her life, including Headquarters, Spokane, Bovill and Moscow. Cheryl and Rex divorced in 2011. In addition to raising two daughters and being like a second mom to their friends, and always putting family first, Cheryl had a love and talent for cooking. She shared that talent with others during her time spent owning and operating the Bovill Cafe.
Cheryl had a rich and varied life. She was passionate about spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards with family and friends, and watching Mariners baseball games. She also enjoyed cooking and creating beautiful mosaic glass art. In her younger years, Cheryl was active in playing softball, bowling, hunting and spending time with her friends.
She will be forever remembered for her love of the color purple, her devotion to the Mariners, and her deep connection to nature. Cheryl’s family and friends will forever carry the memory of her caring, tender and empathetic personality, spiced with an occasional dose of sarcasm that made her so endearing.
Cheryl is loved and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.