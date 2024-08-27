Christie B. Nickels, of Moscow, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Boise. She was 82.

Christie was born to two schoolteachers, Lamont and Edna, in Los Angeles on Sept. 29, 1942. After graduating from Western High School in Anaheim, she attended Long Beach State College where she studied art history. She then joined the Women’s Army Corps, becoming a sergeant in the Signal Corps. She later successfully completed Officer’s Candidate School, rising to the rank of captain.

While continuing to serve in the U.S. Army, she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Ronald, who was also a U.S. Army officer. They were married in 1971, and began a life-long adventure that took them from Germany to Hawaii and everywhere in between, and which gave them three rabble-rousing boys who were a constant source of joy and consternation. After receiving an honorable discharge from the military, Christie continued her public service in raising those three boys as a homemaker.