Christopher Allen Parmer

Christopher Allen Parmer, 47, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023. He was born to Francis and Thelma Parmer on March 14, 1976, in Lewiston. He lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley all of his life and attended Lincoln Middle School. He looked forward to delivering the Moneysaver, working several routes over many years. He also worked on the levee for the Corps of Engineers through Developmental Disabilities. He grew up attending the Clarkston Wesleyan Church.

Chris loved all sports. He was a big fan of the Seattle Mariners and watched most of their games on television. Chris was active in Special Olympics from the time he was 7 years old, until they were unable to continue due to COVID-19. He participated in baseball, basketball, bowling and track, especially running and the shot put. Chris earned many medals and trophies that he was very proud of, as were his family, friends and Special Olympics teammates and coaches. He also enjoyed spending time outside fishing and doing yardwork with his brother-in-law, Richard, and other family members over the years. Horses and playing UNO were always favorites as well.

