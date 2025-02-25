Christopher Lynn Engledow, 48

Chris Engledow, 48, of Asotin, passed away at home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in his sleep of a heart attack. Chris was born Sept. 3, 1976, in La Jolla, Calif., to Clinton Wilder Sr. and Linda Sheridan Clark. He was the youngest of three boys. Chris met his wife, Nicole (Craft), while swimming at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz. They married Oct. 7, 2000, in Oxnard, Calif. They have three beautiful children, Eli (24), Ian (20) and Piper (13). He was the best husband, dad, son, brother, friend and coach one could ever imagine. His love for his children was unmatched, and his own children always felt every ounce of it. He was the ultimate family man, cook, coach and the best example of how to truly live. Chris was baptized in the Catholic faith. He was an enrolled member of the Choctaw Tribe. He graduated from Kamiah High School in 1994 and from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor of science degree in biology in 1999.

From the age of 5, Chris fell in love with swimming. He grew up swimming summers in Kamiah and was a USA top 16 swimmer from a young age. He also played football, basketball, track, participated in drama, and enjoyed snowboarding, fishing and anything outdoors. His passion for swimming exceeded them all. He went on to swim in college at NAU where he was team captain and met his wife, also a swimmer. When he graduated, he quickly realized that where he wanted to be was back on the pool deck. He knew that it would never feel like work if he got to do what he enjoyed the most. He could also live his dream of being the best husband, dad and family man while choosing this path. He coached Kamiah Swim Team, and USA Swimming Teams: Meridian Swim Association (2001-2003), Kalispell Aquatic Team (2004-2007), and in 2007 moved to Lewiston and became head coach of the Lewis Clark Neptune Swim Team, where he coached for 17 years. He built Neptune Nation and lived his dream of doing everything he could to promote the sport of swimming in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He had a unique way of connecting to every person he encountered. He made you feel special, loved, important and he influenced the lives of so many. His swim community is an enormous part of his life and family. He always said, “I was put here on earth to change lives through the sport of swimming.” He sure did. He taught us all to appreciate the little things, enjoy each moment, love each other, be kind and to always strive to be the best version of yourself.