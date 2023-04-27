Christopher was born March 26, 1964, in Roseburg, Ore., to Helen Mcguire and adopted by Patick Doyle, passed away during the night of Sunday, March 5, 2023.
He is survived by his sister, Kim Hutson de Belle (Steven), brother Chuck Dyhre (Tracy), sons Jacob and Matthew, daughter Amberlea (Tyler), and three granddaughters, Hayden, Violet and Rowan, as well as several family members and friends.
Chris was raised between Laos, Oregon and Alaska. While in Anchorage he worked for Northern Air Cargo which is where our love of airplanes and flying began. Another great love of his life was nature. We have several fond memories of camping at the family cabin on Lynx Lake, tent camping in Idaho and Alaska, halibut fishing in Homer and Seward and hearing tales of his hunting trips. When our family moved to Idaho he worked for Bell Equipment for several years. Dad loved working in his yard and spent hours improving the lawn and flower beds.
Dad suffered a massive heart attack two years ago and although he was in much pain, spent as much time as he could with us and his granddaughters for which we will forever be grateful.
There will be no service as Dad’s wishes were to have his ashes scatter in Alaska with his parents.
