Christopher was born March 26, 1964, in Roseburg, Ore., to Helen Mcguire and adopted by Patick Doyle, passed away during the night of Sunday, March 5, 2023.

He is survived by his sister, Kim Hutson de Belle (Steven), brother Chuck Dyhre (Tracy), sons Jacob and Matthew, daughter Amberlea (Tyler), and three granddaughters, Hayden, Violet and Rowan, as well as several family members and friends.

