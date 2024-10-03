It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Cissy S. Supak. Cissy was a lifelong resident of Weippe — a place she dearly loved and departed from on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.

Cissy was born in Lewiston on Feb. 18, 1960, to Louie and Ethel Ralston. She was the baby of the family with four older siblings. She attended school in Weippe and graduated from Timberline High School in 1978. Cissy enjoyed playing basketball at Timberline and cherished her lifelong friends.

Following graduation she married Jody Supak. They had one child. That union ended in divorce. Shortly after, Jody was killed in a logging accident; she carried the profound loss the remainder of her days.