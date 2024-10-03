It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Cissy S. Supak. Cissy was a lifelong resident of Weippe — a place she dearly loved and departed from on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
Cissy was born in Lewiston on Feb. 18, 1960, to Louie and Ethel Ralston. She was the baby of the family with four older siblings. She attended school in Weippe and graduated from Timberline High School in 1978. Cissy enjoyed playing basketball at Timberline and cherished her lifelong friends.
Following graduation she married Jody Supak. They had one child. That union ended in divorce. Shortly after, Jody was killed in a logging accident; she carried the profound loss the remainder of her days.
Cissy enjoyed ranch life, raising cattle on the prairie the majority of her life. Cissy enjoyed watching baseball and was a loyal Zags basketball fan. Her pride and joy were her grandsons, Jody and Jared Dykes. She loved to spoil them and spent a good many days making them delicious meals and goodies. She loved her “Granny Boys” and they loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Kandi; son-in-law Shawn Dykes and grandson Jody Dykes; sisters Wanda Davis and Darlene Day; nephew Cory Supak, as well as niece Carrie Gray and many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her folks, ex-husband Jody Supak, sister Deloris Hamilton, brother Wade Ralston, grandson Jared Dykes and Joe Supak.