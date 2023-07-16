Clarence Arthur Ricard

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father and grandfather, a cherished and exceptional human being. Clarence departed this world on his 88th birthday, July 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts and minds of all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Clarence was born July 12, 1935, in Uniontown to Carl and Elizabeth Ricard, and was the youngest of five siblings. Growing up working on the farm, from a young age it was evident that he possessed a rare combination of ingenuity, compassion, resilience, and determination. Which would shape his remarkable journey through life, in which he embraced his numerous roles with unwavering devotion.
As a father he instilled in his children the values of love, integrity, hard work and perseverance. He shared his wealth of knowledge, imparting life lessons and nurturing their dreams, always offering unwavering support and encouragement. His first wife Geri Konen gave him three wonderful children, Debbie Wilson of Clarkston, Lorie Yardley (Troy) and Bob Ricard, both of Lewiston. He married his second wife Dolores Brumley in the mid 1970s, who gave him a stepson, Gary Brumley (Anita), of Lewiston. After her passing, he married Kathleen Meyer in 1997; she passed away in 2022.
As a grandfather, Clarence was a source of love, fun, inspiration and joy. He cherished the time spent with his grandchildren; Katherine Wilson, of Clarkston, Lacey Black (Dusty) and Maddy Renfrow, of Boise, Treavor Yardley (Kayla), of Lewiston, and great-grandchildren; Graysen Wilson and Calvin Black.
Clarence loved camping, ATV rides, hiking, huckleberry picking in Elk City, mushroom picking in the Blues, fishing, jet boating all over the Snake and Clearwater Rivers, finding all the best hot springs in Idaho, woodworking and metalworking in his shop, and going to church. He always had the best stories to tell and cherished spending time with his loved ones.
Clarence was a medic in the U.S. Army, the former owner of Gateway Materials with his nephew Doug Lillie, a former member of the Lewis-Clark ATV Club, a member of All Saints Catholic Church, a 4-H leader for over 20 years, and FFA member.
Clarence is survived by his last remaining sibling, a sister, Bettie Lillie, 98.
Clarence’s legacy will forever be etched in the memories of those who loved him. Though he may no longer be physically present, his spirit will live on through the stories shared, the lessons learned, and the love that he showered upon all who knew him. His absence leaves a void that can never be filled, but his memory will continue to inspire and guide us as we navigate life’s journey.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the funeral arrangements. A 10:20 a.m. rosary, viewing, and 11 a.m. service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, Wednesday, July 19, at 3330 14th St., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to All Saints Catholic Church.
In our grief, we find solace in the beautiful memories. As we bid farewell, we celebrate his life and the mark he left on all our hearts. May he rest in peace, knowing that he made this world a brighter place, and we will always cherish our time we had with him.
