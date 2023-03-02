Clarice Knowlton

Clarice Carlene Knowlton passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at her home on the prairie above Peck with family by her side.

Clarice was born May 17, 1935, in Lewiston, the oldest child of Carl and Elinor Hill. She attended school in Reubens and married Jimmy Knowlton. Clarice was a farmer/rancher’s wife who lived her whole life on the prairie where she and Jimmy worked the farm and raised their three children. She gardened extensively, canned produce, prepared meals, moved farm equipment and helped work the cattle. She taught Sunday school for many years at the Peck Methodist Church.

