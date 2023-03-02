Clarice Knowlton

Clarice Carlene Knowlton passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at her home on the prairie above Peck with family by her side.
Clarice was born May 17, 1935, in Lewiston, the oldest child of Carl and Elinor Hill. She attended school in Reubens and married Jimmy Knowlton. Clarice was a farmer/rancher’s wife who lived her whole life on the prairie where she and Jimmy worked the farm and raised their three children. She gardened extensively, canned produce, prepared meals, moved farm equipment and helped work the cattle. She taught Sunday school for many years at the Peck Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy; son Terry; her parents, Carl and Elinor Hill; sister Sandra; and brothers Don and Stanley Hill.
She is survived by granddaughters Jessica (Ryan) Hanson and Lacey (Phil) Way, and grandson Kyle (Lisa) Knowlton. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (George) Wortman, and granddaughters Valerie (Chad) Carlin, Kimberly Wortman, Emily (Cory) Pete-Wortman. She is also survived by her son, Dallas (Judy) Knowlton, granddaughter Monica (Dan) Smith and grandson Chad (Elizabeth) Knowlton.
Clarice was proud to be a great-grandmother to 22 children. For many years, she would be found in the stands at 4-H, sporting events, supporting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.