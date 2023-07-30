Claude Anthony Halseth, 79, peacefully passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 24, 2023. He was born to Howard and Ruth Ann Perry Halseth in St. Maries, on Oct. 31, 1943. His loving spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many relatives. May peace be with him always.
Claude resided in Montana (between Corvallis and Hamilton) until moving to Helmer, Idaho, in 1956 with his mother and stepfather, Howard Springer, and brother, Terry Halseth. He attended school in Deary; graduating from Deary High School in 1962.
He married Judie McGee on Sept. 19, 1963. They resided in Helmer where they raised their four children, Darlene Rae, Tina Marie, Carla Jo and Terry Randal.
Claude’s hobbies included: hunting, fishing, rock hounding, bird watching, auto mechanics, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He was also an avid fan of professional wrestling or “wrastling” as he called it. He was employed with Simplot in Bovill for eight years, Keck Logging for 11 years, drove his own logging truck for nearly two years, and Potlatch Auto for six years. He retired in 1997.
He is survived by his daughters, Darlene Miller of Pullman, Tina Dillman of Pullman, Carla Teichmer of Medical Lake, Wash.; his sister, Kathy Buswell, of Lewiston; his grandchildren, Jeremy Miller, Jordyn Randall, Jessica and Brandi Dillman, Scottie, Anthony and Katelyn Teichmer, Dallas and Shannon Stokes, and Bethany and Hunter Halseth; seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Claude was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Judie Halseth; his son, Terry Halseth; his father Howard Halseth; his stepfather, Howard Springer; his mother, Ruth Springer; his brother, Terry Halseth; his nephew, Tony Halseth, as well as several aunts and uncles.
His selfless mentoring nature, undying love of family and friends, sense of humor and overall zest for life will be forever remembered. The family is planning a fall celebration and a private gathering to spread his and Judie’s ashes at several designated mountain locations where the huckleberries and wild yellow roses grow aplenty.