Claude Anthony Halseth

Claude Anthony Halseth, 79, peacefully passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 24, 2023. He was born to Howard and Ruth Ann Perry Halseth in St. Maries, on Oct. 31, 1943. His loving spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many relatives. May peace be with him always.

Claude resided in Montana (between Corvallis and Hamilton) until moving to Helmer, Idaho, in 1956 with his mother and stepfather, Howard Springer, and brother, Terry Halseth. He attended school in Deary; graduating from Deary High School in 1962.

Tags

Recommended for you