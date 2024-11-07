Claude O. Kellberg

Claude was a farmer on Burnt Ridge in Troy. He then went on to work at the University of Idaho as a custodian foreman for 23 years, retiring in 1995. His hobbies included genealogy and collecting photos of his life, his travels and his family.

He was preceded in death by his brother Carl L. Kellberg and his sister Ellen G. Brown. He did not have any children, but loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and their families.