Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesNovember 7, 2024

Claude O. Kellberg

story image illustation

Claude O. Kellberg, of Moscow, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the age of 91. He was born in Troy, on Aug. 28, 1933, to Oscar W. and Ruth C. Kellberg.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Claude was a farmer on Burnt Ridge in Troy. He then went on to work at the University of Idaho as a custodian foreman for 23 years, retiring in 1995. His hobbies included genealogy and collecting photos of his life, his travels and his family.

He was preceded in death by his brother Carl L. Kellberg and his sister Ellen G. Brown. He did not have any children, but loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and their families.

Related
ObituariesNov. 7
Karen Gail (Torgerson) Bergeron
ObituariesNov. 7
Deaths
ObituariesNov. 7
Bonnie Norris
ObituariesNov. 7
Kraig Dee Stevenson
Related
Theresa K. White
ObituariesNov. 7
Theresa K. White
Ruby (Dorion) Reed
ObituariesNov. 7
Ruby (Dorion) Reed
Clark Howard Jenks
ObituariesNov. 6
Clark Howard Jenks
Robert ‘Bob’ Martson
ObituariesNov. 6
Robert ‘Bob’ Martson
David Lance Shoemaker
ObituariesNov. 6
David Lance Shoemaker
Eleanor Hayes, 91, of Orofino
ObituariesNov. 6
Eleanor Hayes, 91, of Orofino
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Brown
ObituariesNov. 5
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Brown
Rodney Wayne Hemphill
ObituariesNov. 5
Rodney Wayne Hemphill
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy