Claudia Marie Pacioni, 69, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Pullman Regional Hospital due to complications from cancer.
She was born Oct. 13, 1953, in Olympia. She grew up in Chehalis, Wash. She later lived in the Seattle area.
Claudia had many jobs throughout her life; including working as a photographer and graphic artist for a local paper, a florist and a farm hand at Carnation Farms.
Claudia served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years and also spent time in the Coast Guard Reserves. While in the Coast Guard, she met and later married Jeff Seifried. Their Coast Guard years took them to California, Oregon and then back to Washington.
While living in Oregon the couple had two children. It was during this time that Claudia discovered her love of teaching. She returned to school at Bellevue Community College.
Claudia and her children moved to Pullman in 1995. In Pullman, she found a community of friends and was able to pursue her passion for math. She earned her bachelor and master’s degree in mathematics at Washington State University. She was most proud of securing art grants for the Snoqualmie School District, STEM grants for eastern Washington schools and designing mathematical curriculum. She taught math at WSU from 2000 until her death.
Claudia had many hobbies throughout her life; she enjoyed music, gardening and cooking. She enjoyed learning and participating in everything life had to offer, she also enjoyed helping others. She wanted to be remembered as a dedicated Mariners fan. Claudia loved her dog and grandpups, her family and friends, but her greatest joy in life was her children. She was extremely proud of her children.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille; her brother, Richard, and her dog, Smokey. She is survived by her sister Tami Schwender, of Olympia; her daughter Nina Seifried, of Florida; her son Neil, and his partner Lacey, and friends Sandy, Judy, Mary, Theresa and Russ.
The memorial celebration will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at Lawson Gardens, 705 S.E. Derby St., in Pullman. She will be laid to rest at the Pullman City Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the ACLU or ASPCA in her name. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.
