Clayton L. Craig, 87

Clayton “Clay” Leo Craig went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2023. He was born April 9, 1936, in Los Angeles. He was raised in Omaha, Neb.
Growing up Clay took various jobs to help supplement his family’s income. After finishing high school, he pursued a career as an optician in Colorado where he married his first wife. In 1970, they adopted their son Jeff while living in Oregon. In 1974, they moved to Coeur d’Alene to pursue a job opportunity at Coeur d’Alene Optical where he rose to the position of optical manager.
Clay’s marriage ended and he began attending church at the invitation of a good friend. He soon accepted Christ and became a committed Christian which would lead to big changes in his life. It was in church where he met Barbara “Mickey” Wheeler.
Clay and Mickey were married in 1982. In 1985, they relocated to Lewiston. They spent much of their time attending and serving in various churches which gave them great joy and fulfillment. Once retired from his optical career, he worked part-time as a food demonstrator at the Clarkston Costco where he enjoyed meeting and interacting with the customers. In his spare time, he loved to fish and to work in his yard.
In May 2021, Clay and Mickey moved back to Coeur d’Alene to be closer to family.
Clay was known for a big smile with a joyful humble spirit and a great love for the God he served. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Pearl Craig, and his brothers Kingsley and John. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara Craig, his sister Beverly (Walt) Hunt, his son Jeff Craig, his stepchildren Melissa (Ron) Hollingsworth and Jeff (Kathy) Wheeler as well as two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at North Star Retirement Community, 2340 W. Seltice Way, Coeur d’Alene.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army in Clay’s honor.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.