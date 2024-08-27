Clinton ‘Clint’ Glover Jr.

After an honorable discharge, he returned to Pullman, where he worked at the WSC Institute of Technology in the wood lab and credited Dr. George. G. Marra for teaching him wood product engineering. He returned to Clarkston to work at Potlatch Corporation (now Clearwater Paper) as a senior engineer in their research department. Upon obtaining a bachelor’s degree at the University of Idaho in education, he finished his professional career at Lewis-Clark State College as a professor teaching Drafting Technology, Physics and Math. He was dedicated to every student and cared about their success.

For many years he used his engineering talents and love for sports to develop Hoop Shot, a basketball amusement park game, and a hand-cranked baseball pitching machine. He developed other inventions with his friend, Harold Keller, and held multiple U.S. patents. He rarely missed a day stopping by his parents’ house on his way home from work to check in on them. Honoring his father and mother was important to him.

He had a daily presence in his children and grandchildren’s lives and he will forever be a part of them. He treasured his family: wife Luella, children Stephen “Steve” Glover, Linette Hendrickson (Terry), Linda Lundgren (Rick) and grandchildren Scott Glover, Courtney Glover, Adam Metzker (Robin Faucett) and Andrea Hocum. Also considered family, were his “bonus” children Vicki Pope, Karie Thulon Klim (James), Steve Thulon (Shelley), Deanna Thulon Lea and Linda Malcom. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his sister June Clark and childhood friends Ron Adsley and Bob Rugg who were like brothers. He also had a special friendship with Dr. Walt Seibly.

He had a deep, protective nature for his family. Even after his children and grandchildren were adults, he never lost the desire to check tire pressures, car fluid levels and road conditions prior to their departure. He always concluded his vehicle inspections with, “call when you get there.” He offered sound advice without judgment, spiritual guidance, and was our go-to man who had answers for how to fix almost anything.

To honor his request, there will be no formal service. The family would love to hear any special memories and stories which can be shared online at merchantmemorialgroup.com/memorials/clinton-glover.

Dad, your deep and unwavering love for us is why it was hard to let you go. God’s timing is flawless, so we must let you rest in His perfect peace. We will miss you immensely.