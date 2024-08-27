Our loving and ever-attentive family man went to a well-earned rest after a full life of 90 years and 7 months.
Clinton “Clint” Glover Jr., was born to George Clinton and Mae “Mazie” Glover on June 9, 1934. His heart of gold went still on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston, with his son, Steve and grandson, Scott by his side.
His childhood years were filled with fishing and hunting trips in the beautiful Northwest which was where he developed a love for Coeur d’Alene Lake, Anderson Lake and Harrison, Idaho. He attended Clarkston schools where he was an all-around athlete and president of his senior class. His strong leadership skills, generous and honest character defined him throughout his life. He could always be depended on to “show up” in any way he was needed.
In the 1950s, the Clarkston voting polls were located at the police station. Luella LaFreniere caught his eye while standing in line to vote. They were married Dec. 21, 1956. He often joked about finding his wife at the police station.
He studied Civil Engineering at Washington State College (now Washington State University) where he was a strong gymnast. He served in the U.S. Army in Temple, Texas, where his battalion voted him the top man they would want to lead them in battle.
After an honorable discharge, he returned to Pullman, where he worked at the WSC Institute of Technology in the wood lab and credited Dr. George. G. Marra for teaching him wood product engineering. He returned to Clarkston to work at Potlatch Corporation (now Clearwater Paper) as a senior engineer in their research department. Upon obtaining a bachelor’s degree at the University of Idaho in education, he finished his professional career at Lewis-Clark State College as a professor teaching Drafting Technology, Physics and Math. He was dedicated to every student and cared about their success.
For many years he used his engineering talents and love for sports to develop Hoop Shot, a basketball amusement park game, and a hand-cranked baseball pitching machine. He developed other inventions with his friend, Harold Keller, and held multiple U.S. patents. He rarely missed a day stopping by his parents’ house on his way home from work to check in on them. Honoring his father and mother was important to him.
He had a daily presence in his children and grandchildren’s lives and he will forever be a part of them. He treasured his family: wife Luella, children Stephen “Steve” Glover, Linette Hendrickson (Terry), Linda Lundgren (Rick) and grandchildren Scott Glover, Courtney Glover, Adam Metzker (Robin Faucett) and Andrea Hocum. Also considered family, were his “bonus” children Vicki Pope, Karie Thulon Klim (James), Steve Thulon (Shelley), Deanna Thulon Lea and Linda Malcom. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his sister June Clark and childhood friends Ron Adsley and Bob Rugg who were like brothers. He also had a special friendship with Dr. Walt Seibly.
He had a deep, protective nature for his family. Even after his children and grandchildren were adults, he never lost the desire to check tire pressures, car fluid levels and road conditions prior to their departure. He always concluded his vehicle inspections with, “call when you get there.” He offered sound advice without judgment, spiritual guidance, and was our go-to man who had answers for how to fix almost anything.
To honor his request, there will be no formal service. The family would love to hear any special memories and stories which can be shared online at merchantmemorialgroup.com/memorials/clinton-glover.
Dad, your deep and unwavering love for us is why it was hard to let you go. God’s timing is flawless, so we must let you rest in His perfect peace. We will miss you immensely.