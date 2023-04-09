Clinton James Broncheau-Barnhouse passed away tragically on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the age of 58. The circumstances of his death are under investigation by Nez Perce tribal and federal agencies. Clinton was born in Orofino on June 15, 1964, to Wesley Earl Barnhouse and Dorothy Broncheau. Clinton was raised mostly by his Grandpa Milton Broncheau Sr., in Orofino.
Clinton was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, attended the Nez Perce Tribal School in Lapwai, and assisted Rev. David Miles in the Nez Perce language program. He also helped put chains on the tribal school bus, as needed, to facilitate getting to school from Orofino to Lapwai. He worked for the Nez Perce Fisheries and Forestry Program.
Clinton was an all-around American boy. He attended school in Everett, Wash., before moving back to Idaho with his grandpa.
Clinton receiveda scholarship from the tribal school for his artwork, but dropped out after the school shut down. He attended school at Upward Bound at the University of Idaho.
Clinton was never married but had a lot of family, some residing in Canada. Clinton drove his mom and Aunt Sue, along with two nieces, Dorothy (sis) and Jazmine, to attend their annual Yellow Wolf Pow Wow.
Clinton has one brother, Shane Barnhouse, of St. Ignatius, Mont., and one sister, Mary Johnson, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Most of the time you could find Clinton fishing on the river, which was his passion, and how he made a living by selling fish. He traveled with his hunting partner, Vern Bogar, from Toppenish, Wash., to Yellowstone to hunt Bison. He taught his nieces and nephews how to hunt and fish as well.
Clinton is preceded in death by many members of his Broncheau and Canadian family. He is survived by his mom, Dorothy (Sam) Hudson, of Peck, and sister Mary (Rich) Johnson, of Kamiah; nephew Mathew Lerandeau, niece Dorothy Baker, niece Jazmine Johnson and nephew Ahla Johnson (Cinuest Keisha Kruger) and the Shawl family from Clarkston.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Northfork Presbyterian Church, where he was also baptized, and burial will follow at the Ahsahka Cemetery, with dinner following at the Teweepuu Center, in Orofino. Head cooks will be Amanda Lopez and Amanda Samuels. Covered dishes can be dropped off anytime in the morning on the day of the service.