Clinton James Broncheau-Barnhouse

Clinton James Broncheau-Barnhouse passed away tragically on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the age of 58. The circumstances of his death are under investigation by Nez Perce tribal and federal agencies. Clinton was born in Orofino on June 15, 1964, to Wesley Earl Barnhouse and Dorothy Broncheau. Clinton was raised mostly by his Grandpa Milton Broncheau Sr., in Orofino.

Clinton was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, attended the Nez Perce Tribal School in Lapwai, and assisted Rev. David Miles in the Nez Perce language program. He also helped put chains on the tribal school bus, as needed, to facilitate getting to school from Orofino to Lapwai. He worked for the Nez Perce Fisheries and Forestry Program.

