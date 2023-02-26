He was born on June 9, 1938, to Eugene and Viola Helen Rice Northrup on the old Rice homestead 13 miles north of Priest River, Idaho. When he was born, his parents were told not to get too attached to him as he wasn’t expected to live very long. He obviously proved that doctor wrong. He was the second born out of six boys.
The family moved between Priest River, Lewiston and Culdesac over the years and finally settled in Lewiston. Clyde attended Lewiston High School and graduated in 1957. During those years, he met and eventually married Camilla M. Brown in June 1959. They had seven children, four boys and three girls. The family resided in Lewiston until 1975, when they settled on a portion of the Rice homestead in Priest River.
Clyde and his family were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He became a bishop for several years for the Priest River ward. He assisted in obtaining the funding for the construction of the church building that sits off U.S. Highway 2 between Priest River and Oldtown. After that, he was a high councilman for many years.
By 1990, he moved with his wife and two of their youngest children to Mission Viejo, Calif. At the time of his death, he resided in Murrieta, Calif.
Clyde spent most of his years as an electronics technician, repairing televisions, radios, record players, etc., until the demand for the job became extinct. He enjoyed woodworking and made small wooden boxes for each of his grandchildren when they turned 12 years old. He did some engraving on the side to keep busy, as one of his daughters had an engraving business.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Camilla, and seven children, namely, Clyde (Patty) Northrup Jr., of Las Vegas; Cindy (Ken) Lawson, of Spokane; Craig (Janice) Northrup, of Camarillo, Calif.; Cherrie (Joe) Braga, of Mission Viejo; Clifford (Rene) Northrup, of Moscow; Chuck (Ruth) Northrup, of Coeur d’Alene; and Cristy (Ryane) Jordan, of Murrieta. He is also survived by his brothers, Henry Northrup, of Belfry, Mont.; Jerry Northrup, of Lewiston; and Cleo Northrup, of Oak Harbor, Wash. He is additionally survived by 26 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 24820 Las Brisas Road, in Murrieta. Family viewing is available before the funeral service, also at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel in Murrieta, and a private family burial will follow at Riverside National Cemetery, 4838 Arlington Ave., Riverside, Calif.