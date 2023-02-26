Clyde Otho Northrup passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

He was born on June 9, 1938, to Eugene and Viola Helen Rice Northrup on the old Rice homestead 13 miles north of Priest River, Idaho. When he was born, his parents were told not to get too attached to him as he wasn’t expected to live very long. He obviously proved that doctor wrong. He was the second born out of six boys.

