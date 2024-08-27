Col. Robert ‘Bob’ J. Michael, Retired

Dad, Bob, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at his home in Lewiston. He was born June 13, 1937, in Spokane and was adopted by Ora Michael. He attended schools in Lewiston, Clark Fork, Idaho, graduating from Craigmont High School in 1956. He married Juanita “Peach” Rush Jan. 11, 1958. This union produced five children (four brats and one princess). He married Wanda Trautman Vantosky on Nov. 9, 1996, gaining four bonus children that quickly became family members.
He joined the Idaho Army National Guard 148th Field Artillery in 1955 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1961. He continued his part time career with the 116th Engineer Battalion in Lewiston and he was very honored to have served as the battalion commander for four years. He retired from the guard in 1988 at the rank of colonel with over 32 years of service. He worked for the Idaho Transportation Department from 1961 until his retirement in 1994 as a traffic engineer technician. He was on the board of directors of the Idaho Public Employment association for six years and served two years as president. Past member of Elks and Moose lodge.
He was a Boy Scout Master of American Legion Troop 152 for the duration of all four sons receiving their Eagle Scout, something of which he was very proud.
He always had a mission of doing it himself rather than paying someone to do it. He loved working with his hands and was always busy making something. He was an accomplished self taught electrician and most electrical jobs required enough whiskey till the job was completed. He could envision, engineer, plan and make or repair anything. Sometimes that engineering phase required a beer or two. He enjoyed woodworking and designed many jigs to make complicated projects. His funny OCD could be seen everywhere. He had a label maker and he put labels on literally everything from the kitchen drawers to every container in those drawers. Even the light switches in the house and their camp trailer had a label for the light location, and the light switches had to be pointing in the right direction—on was up and off was down. Throw a three-way switch in there and it was complete chaos.
One of his greatest visions was developing a family camping spot on Silver Creek back in the 1970s, and now four generations have been camping, hunting and building memories.
He and Wanda became snowbirds from 1999-2014, spending their time exploring the southwest. They also had a great lifetime trip to New Zealand, Australia and Figi in 2003. He was fascinated with, and loved to learn the geology of the areas he visited. Summers were spent at the Silver Creek Camp riding the two-up wheeler, fishing and maintaining the camp.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ora, wife Peach, brother Tary (Marolynne) Michael and sister Wanda (Lou) Shoemaker.
He is survived by wife Wanda; sons - Jerry, Billy, Dennis (Karen), all of Lewiston, Dwain (Amy), of Peoria Ariz.; daughter Barb (Jackson) Russell, of Winchester; stepchildren - Karla (Howard) Hayden, of Grants Pass Ore., Kurt (Raquel) Vantosky, of Perth Amboy, N.J., Misana Vantosky, of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Todd Vantosky, of Clarkston; grandchildren - Nicole (Megan) Harvey, Amber (Steve Aiken) Russell, Seth (Stephanie) Russell, Justin (Jaydee) Michael, Brad (Jordyn) Michael, Kristin (Autrey) Hardin, Sarah Michael; step-grandchildren - Hilary Wright, Marit (Kevin) Vieths, Allie (Ryan) Rasmussen, Tyler Vantosky, Brandon (Brianna) Vantosky, Sebastian Guzman and Joel Bueno; 16 great-grandchildren with three more on the way; brother-in-law James Bloom, of Kennewick, sister-in-law Jo Ann (Dan) Morris, of Puyallup Wash., sister-in-law Pat Trautman, of Boise, brother-in-law Bud Uptmor, of Cottonwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, with a luncheon following.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Hospice, All Saints Catholic School, Salvation Army or to a charity of your choice.
Dad, Bob, Papa: you are loved, respected and you will be missed.