Col. Robert ‘Bob’ J. Michael, Retired

Dad, Bob, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at his home in Lewiston. He was born June 13, 1937, in Spokane and was adopted by Ora Michael. He attended schools in Lewiston, Clark Fork, Idaho, graduating from Craigmont High School in 1956. He married Juanita “Peach” Rush Jan. 11, 1958. This union produced five children (four brats and one princess). He married Wanda Trautman Vantosky on Nov. 9, 1996, gaining four bonus children that quickly became family members.

He joined the Idaho Army National Guard 148th Field Artillery in 1955 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1961. He continued his part time career with the 116th Engineer Battalion in Lewiston and he was very honored to have served as the battalion commander for four years. He retired from the guard in 1988 at the rank of colonel with over 32 years of service. He worked for the Idaho Transportation Department from 1961 until his retirement in 1994 as a traffic engineer technician. He was on the board of directors of the Idaho Public Employment association for six years and served two years as president. Past member of Elks and Moose lodge.

He was a Boy Scout Master of American Legion Troop 152 for the duration of all four sons receiving their Eagle Scout, something of which he was very proud.

He always had a mission of doing it himself rather than paying someone to do it. He loved working with his hands and was always busy making something. He was an accomplished self taught electrician and most electrical jobs required enough whiskey till the job was completed. He could envision, engineer, plan and make or repair anything. Sometimes that engineering phase required a beer or two. He enjoyed woodworking and designed many jigs to make complicated projects. His funny OCD could be seen everywhere. He had a label maker and he put labels on literally everything from the kitchen drawers to every container in those drawers. Even the light switches in the house and their camp trailer had a label for the light location, and the light switches had to be pointing in the right direction—on was up and off was down. Throw a three-way switch in there and it was complete chaos.

One of his greatest visions was developing a family camping spot on Silver Creek back in the 1970s, and now four generations have been camping, hunting and building memories.