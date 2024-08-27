Sections
ObituariesJanuary 12, 2025

Colleen Blair

story image illustation

Colleen J. (Smith) Blair, 87, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston. She was born March 16, 1937, to Cloyd Smith and Lola Herin Smith in Lewiston. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1956.

Colleen married Robert “Bob” Blair Feb. 6, 1959, in Clarkston. She was a very active member of the Methodist churches in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, as well as part of the Good Sam Club and the Clarkston Senior Center. She was known for her kind heart. She was an avid crafter to help create things for people in need and donations of blankets and afghans to local hospitals and churches. Colleen was a busy woman who was proud of going dancing often at the senior centers and constant activities like playing cards with friends and meeting friends and family for meals.

She is survived by her daughter and sons Cindy Blair Fitzgerald (Mark), Scott Blair (Carla) and Cory Blair (Jen); sisters, Norma Dexter and Carolyn Young; her grandchildren Brandyn Blair, Mackenzie Blair, Emily Blair Martin, Alicia Martin, Benett Blair, Paige Blair, Shandy Fitzgerald Volk and Abby Fitzgerald, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Blair; parents Lola Herin Smith and Cloyd Smith; siblings Daryl Smith, Margie Glenny Smith and Joyce Hines Smith; daughter-in-law Pam Blair and numerous siblings-in-law.

Arrangements for a celebration of life will occur at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sixth Street Senior Center in Clarkston or to Meals on Wheels.

Please sign the online guest book at merchantfuneralhome.com.

