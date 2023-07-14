Colleen Catherine Cochran (Miller), of Moscow, passed away at home on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Colleen was an accomplished pharmacist and leader. After graduating from Odessa High School as valedictorian class of 1982, then completing pharmacy school at the Washington State University School of Pharmacy, she dedicated her career to advancing her leadership skills and technical knowledge. She finished her career as Director of Pharmacy at Gritman Medical Center and was recognized as a 2022 Idaho Rural Health Hero for her and her team’s efforts. In addition, she served and sacrificed as the wife of an U.S. Army Special Forces Officer and was awarded by the First Special Forces Group Commander for her service. Colleen was a remarkable woman who achieved her goals. While in hospice care she attended her son Tyler’s wedding in June and celebrated her 40th wedding anniversary on June 25. She was a loving mother and a pillar of kindness and patience to all around her. Her generous spirit and unwavering perseverance left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Most importantly, her love for Jesus was steadfast and constant, making an impact on those who crossed her path.
Colleen is survived by her husband Tadge Cochran; daughter Tara Dyke (husband Jason); sons Trent and Tyler Cochran (wife Kim); father Myrl Miller; mother Mary Miller; brother Matthew Miller; eight grandchildren, four nieces, and seven nephews.
A celebration of life for Colleen will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Real Life Church, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Following the ceremony, a reception will be held at the Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
Donations may be made in Colleen’s memory to Real Life on the Palouse’s Squishy Park Fundraiser or to the Palouse Care Network. Flowers may be ordered through Lavender and Thyme Florist in Moscow.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.
