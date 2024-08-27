On Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, Colleen Esther (Engman, Hill) Kinloch passed away peacefully, her spirit ascending to join our Lord in Heaven. She was 88 years old. Colleen departed from this world while residing at Tender Care in Clarkston. For over 70 years, she was a cherished resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Born in Spokane on Oct. 18, 1935, to Kenneth L. Engman and Janet Collins Engman, Colleen’s journey took her through various cities as her father pursued his career in education. In 1952, the family settled in Lewiston, where they ventured into the photography business.
In 1953, Colleen married Ervin Hill, with whom she joyfully raised four sons. She took immense pride in her sons’ achievements, faithfully attending their sports games and concerts. Although her marriage to Ervin ended in 1991, Colleen found love again when she married Glenn H. Kinloch of Coeur d’Alene on July 13, 1996. They made Clarkston their home for the past 28 years.
Colleen’s dedication to education was evident throughout her life. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1953, earned an Associate’s Degree from Lewis-Clark State College in 1957, and pursued further studies at the University of Idaho, graduating in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She continued her academic pursuits, obtaining a Master’s Degree in Education and Administrative Credentials in 1967, all with honors.
Her teaching career spanned several decades, during which she imparted knowledge and wisdom to students in Lapwai, Lewiston, Oakland (Ore.) and Clarkston. Seven of those years were spent as principal at Grantham Elementary and Highland Elementary. Colleen also had the opportunity to travel to China to teach college students English.
Beyond her professional endeavors, Colleen embraced life with enthusiasm. She was an active member of the Clarkston United Methodist Church and Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston. Colleen excelled in bowling, winning numerous local and state tournaments, and she graced the stage of the Lewiston Civic Theater in productions by Fred Scheibe. Her passion for reconnecting with old friends led her to attend high school reunions for Kelso, Pullman and Lewiston.
Colleen’s community involvement extended to various organizations, including the Idaho Vandal Booster, Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Women’s Bowling Association and several education associations. She was a member of the Washington Education and Clarkston Education Associations, serving as president and negotiation member; the Washington State School Retired Teachers Association; and the local area group. Additionally, she was involved with the Asotin County Retired Employees Organization, serving as president three times, and was a state committee member and Southeast WW Chair. Colleen was also a member of the Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary and Women of the Moose, where she served as senior regent and recorder. She and her husband were members of Laurel Chapter 13, Order of the Eastern Star of Idaho, where she served as worthy matron and was honored as Grand Representative of Georgia in the State of Idaho.
In her retirement years, Colleen and Glenn enjoyed traveling. They made multiple cross-country driving trips, stopping to see America along the way. They traveled as far as Nova Scotia and enjoyed Prince Edward Island, as well as fun and memorable trips to places like Alaska and cruising through the Panama Canal.
Colleen is survived by her loving husband Glenn; son Jeff (Kari) — grandchildren Clark, Gavin and Clair; son Tom (Renee) — grandchild Jake — great-grandchildren Caleb, Chloe; Cody (Ashlee) — great-grandchildren Julien, Jemma; son Ron (Paula) — grandchild Lilliana; and son Alex (Annie) — grandchildren Alyssa, Ashlyn; her stepchildren Dale (Effie), Barry and Nannette (James). She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Colleen now joins her parents Kenneth and Janet, her brother Tad, and numerous aunts and uncles in Heaven.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Lewiston Normal Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lewis-Clark Valley Literacy Council at Walla Walla Community College, or the Asotin County Retired School Employees high school senior scholarship fund.