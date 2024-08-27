On Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, Colleen Esther (Engman, Hill) Kinloch passed away peacefully, her spirit ascending to join our Lord in Heaven. She was 88 years old. Colleen departed from this world while residing at Tender Care in Clarkston. For over 70 years, she was a cherished resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Born in Spokane on Oct. 18, 1935, to Kenneth L. Engman and Janet Collins Engman, Colleen’s journey took her through various cities as her father pursued his career in education. In 1952, the family settled in Lewiston, where they ventured into the photography business.

In 1953, Colleen married Ervin Hill, with whom she joyfully raised four sons. She took immense pride in her sons’ achievements, faithfully attending their sports games and concerts. Although her marriage to Ervin ended in 1991, Colleen found love again when she married Glenn H. Kinloch of Coeur d’Alene on July 13, 1996. They made Clarkston their home for the past 28 years.

Colleen’s dedication to education was evident throughout her life. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1953, earned an Associate’s Degree from Lewis-Clark State College in 1957, and pursued further studies at the University of Idaho, graduating in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She continued her academic pursuits, obtaining a Master’s Degree in Education and Administrative Credentials in 1967, all with honors.

Her teaching career spanned several decades, during which she imparted knowledge and wisdom to students in Lapwai, Lewiston, Oakland (Ore.) and Clarkston. Seven of those years were spent as principal at Grantham Elementary and Highland Elementary. Colleen also had the opportunity to travel to China to teach college students English.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Colleen embraced life with enthusiasm. She was an active member of the Clarkston United Methodist Church and Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston. Colleen excelled in bowling, winning numerous local and state tournaments, and she graced the stage of the Lewiston Civic Theater in productions by Fred Scheibe. Her passion for reconnecting with old friends led her to attend high school reunions for Kelso, Pullman and Lewiston.