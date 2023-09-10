Dec. 1, 1930 — Aug. 17, 2023
———
Colleen Schodde Mahoney was a woman of great passion and impact. Whether campaigning for social justice, teaching Sunday school or raising money for the Lewiston Public Library, she focused on making the world a better place, especially for children and the underserved.
Born and raised on a farm near Heyburn, Idaho, Colleen earned a degree in education at the University of Utah and, ever adventurous, then worked in both San Francisco and Honolulu. This was unusual for a single woman from Idaho in the 1950s and stimulated her keen interest in travel and other cultures. A budding romance with Dean Mahoney, a medical student at the University of Utah, drew her back to the mainland. They married and moved to Burley, Idaho, near their parents, eventually having four children.
The family moved to Lewiston in 1970, where Colleen and Dean began to sharpen their awareness of social justice issues and dedication to higher education. Over the following 50 years, Colleen’s keen intellect and boundless energy supported many organizations, including Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston Public Library, the YWCA, United Way, Idaho Human Rights Council and the Salvation Army soup kitchen, among others. Two pinnacles were her service on the Idaho State Board of Education, which she chaired for several years, and the Board of Regents of the University of Idaho. The Mahoneys became avid Democrats, hosting numerous events to introduce and raise funds for candidates and sharing their opinions in the Lewiston Morning Tribune. The Lewiston First United Methodist Church was Colleen’s spiritual home, where she served in many leadership roles.
After Dean’s death in 2011, Colleen continued her volunteer leadership and civic activism in Idaho until 2021, when she made the difficult decision to move to Spokane. Despite her early trepidation, she quickly made wonderful new friends and continued her lifelong work for social justice.
Over her long life, Colleen always always dressed impeccably with flair, and she never paid full price.
Colleen doted on her family. Grandchildren have wonderful memories of hours in the pool, hot dogs and fudgsicles, and “SSR time” every afternoon (sustained silent reading). The Mahoneys had four children: Nancy (Gary Matthews), Judy (Phil Wood), James (Therese Dalyrimple) and Jill Kennedy (Keith Kennedy, deceased); 10 grandchildren (Molly, Katie, Dominic, Anna, Lucy, Patrick, Michael, Connor (deceased), Timothy and Jacob, as well as five great-grandchildren (Emily, Luke, Teddy, Eliza, Ashlyn, Annelise).
Two celebrations of Colleen’s life will be held: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston; and noon Monday, Sept. 25, at Rockwood South Hill, 2903 E. 25th Ave., Spokane.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Mahoney Scholarships at Lewis-Clark State College, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston ID 83501, the Lewiston Public Library Foundation, P.O. Box 1055, Lewiston, ID 83501, or to the Rockwood Foundation, 2903 E. 25th Ave., Spokane, WA 99223.