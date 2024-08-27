Connie Marie Spencer, of Weippe, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the age of 72.

Connie was born on Jan. 27, 1953, in Lewiston, to Glen and Ellen Jones. She attended school in Pierce and Weippe. On July 31, 1970, she married the love of her life, Stephen Spencer. Together they raised three sons.

Connie’s passions were her husband Steve, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as the rest of her family. She loved camping, hunting, fishing, picking huckleberries, raising yorkies and countless other animals, and feeding the birds, squirrels and deer at her home. She loved dinner dates at her sister Kathy’s as well as all family get togethers.