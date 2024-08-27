Connie Marie Spencer, of Weippe, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the age of 72.
Connie was born on Jan. 27, 1953, in Lewiston, to Glen and Ellen Jones. She attended school in Pierce and Weippe. On July 31, 1970, she married the love of her life, Stephen Spencer. Together they raised three sons.
Connie’s passions were her husband Steve, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as the rest of her family. She loved camping, hunting, fishing, picking huckleberries, raising yorkies and countless other animals, and feeding the birds, squirrels and deer at her home. She loved dinner dates at her sister Kathy’s as well as all family get togethers.
Once her children were in school, Connie worked at Timberline High School as a janitor. She attended Lewis-Clark State College and worked various other jobs in the area.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Stephen, stepson Casey, father Glen, mother Ellen, sister Deborah, brothers Arthur, Steven and Troy, mother-in-law Lydia Spencer, father-in-law Hank Spencer and sister-in-law Pam Fugate.
Connie is survived by her sons Zane (Holly) and Carl (Lindsay), sisters Kathy (Rick) and Dawn, grandchildren Tres’ (Taylor), Tristen (Meggan), Rikki (Sergio), Kade (Alex), Connor (Taylor), Ryland, Rayder, Stephanie (Jordan), Serena, Kasie, Emma, Tiffany and Sophie as well as numerous great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
At Connie’s request, there will be no service.