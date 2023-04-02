Connie Stephens McDonald

Connie Stephens McDonald passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Generations from causes related to age.

Connie Mae and her twin sister Coye Fae were born in Gorman, Texas, Sept. 10, 1928, to Lella and James Williams. They were the youngest of seven children and quite a surprise, as they were not expecting twins.

