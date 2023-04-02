Connie Stephens McDonald passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Generations from causes related to age.
Connie Mae and her twin sister Coye Fae were born in Gorman, Texas, Sept. 10, 1928, to Lella and James Williams. They were the youngest of seven children and quite a surprise, as they were not expecting twins.
She was raised in Oklahoma City; while in high school, she met and dated Cecil Stephens. They were engaged at the end of her junior year and married Aug. 22, 1946, following her graduation and Cecil’s return from the U.S. Navy.
In 1947 they moved to Pasco where her first child, Michael, was born in 1949. When Michael was 2 months of age, they moved to Spokane.
Connie had four more children between 1950 and 1954: Patrick “Pat,” Kathleen “Kathy,” Linda and Richard “Rick.” Needless to say, with five children, she became a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was always busy with her children’s activities.
Connie liked traveling, camping, fishing, crafting and doing word puzzles in the paper. She especially liked cryptograms.
Connie and Cecil had a mini-home recreational vehicle that they used to visit many National Parks and scenic byways in the United States and Canada.
In 1981, after 35 years of marriage, Cecil passed away from cancer. Connie was a widow at 53.
A few years later, a mutual friend introduced her to Dr. William “Bill” J. McDonald from Missoula, Mont. They hit it off and were married in 1983. Bill had three grown children who grew to love Connie: William “Bill” McDonald III, Michael “Mike” McDonald and Patricia “Patty” Blackburn. With Bill she got to see the world. Among their travels were China, Thailand, India, Africa, the Amazon and Brazil.
Bill had a summer cabin at Seely Lake, Mont., where good times were spent fishing and enjoying company. The grandchildren especially enjoyed time with them at the lake.
Bill passed in 1998, leaving Connie widowed for a second time. She moved to Lewiston to be close to her daughters, Kathy and Linda, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She had a home close to the Lewiston Golf and Country Club, where she very much enjoyed her neighbors. In 2001, her twin sister Coye came to live with her as she was suffering the start of Alzheimer’s. She took care of Coye for eight years, then had to put her into a care facility where she visited daily. Coye passed in 2012.
Connie loved the Lord. She was raised and attended the Southern Baptist Church most of her life. With her second marriage, she joined the Catholic church and attended faithfully with Bill. Once Coye came back into her life, they searched for a church to attend together. It had to have a good choir, which they found at the Congregational Presbyterian Church.
In 2018, she moved to Evergreen Estates, and in 2022, she moved to Generations.
She is survived by her children: Michael (Sandy) Stephens, Patrick (Grace) Stephens, Kathleen (Gary) Stachofsky, Linda (John) Simpson and Richard (Chris) Stephens; stepchildren: William “Bill” J. McDonald III and Patty (Gary) Blackburn; eight grandchildren: Brian (Stephanie), Kevin (Sheila) and Scott (Breanne) Stachofsky, Paul (Cherie) Stephens and Tanya (Bryan) Niermeier, Keith (Teresa) Friberg, Oliver and Thomas Stephens. Also, bonus grandchildren: William J. McDonald lV, Leeann McDonald Theard, Jason McDonald and Eric Blackburn, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lella and Jim Williams; siblings: Audrey Stickney, Mondell Williams, Chole-L Patterson, Theda Hubbard and Bonita Woodruff; her twin sister Coye Dutton; husbands, Cecil Stephens and Dr. William McDonald; and stepson, Michael McDonald.
Connie had a good life and was ready to go home. We are going to miss you, Mama.
A service is planned for Saturday, June 3, at Pine’s Cemetery, in Spokane, where she will be buried next to Cecil.
Any donations can be made in her name to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley, 1021 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, Idaho 83501.