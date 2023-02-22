We are sad to announce the passing of Connie L. Swinney, after a brief battle with brain cancer, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. While those of us left behind will miss her immeasurably, we rejoice in the fact that she is in Heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Connie had many friends and family who loved her dearly — she was a friend to all, and she cannot be replaced. She has spent the last 35 years living in Potlatch and prior, many years in Nampa. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Arthur and Barbara Shuler; and her sister, Jackie Rodriguez. She is survived by her husband, Glen; daughter Cynthia Iverson/Dave Rodriguez (son Aiden), son Gary/Sheila Iverson (daughters Faith and Hope), siblings Warren/Laurie Shuler, Alan/Debbie Shuler, Mary Ann/Tom Lowrey, and Carol Jean/Mac McDaniel, in addition to many other loved ones. Connie is also survived by two stepsons, Rick and Debi Swinney, of Potlatch, and Steve and Frankie Swinney, of Palouse; and stepdaughter, Lori L. Swinney, of Seattle. Connie is also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse, with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating.
A private family burial will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse after the service.
A luncheon will also be held at the Federated church.
A live broadcast will also be available for those who are unable to attend in person, via the following link: Youtube.com/palousechurch.
In addition, to honor Connie’s memory, and because she has family across the United States, there will be a celebration of her life March 11 in Henderson, Nev.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.