Constance “Connie” Edith Benson Robbins, 93, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Constance was born Sept. 22, 1929, in Vancouver, Wash., to Gladys (Conklin) and Olof Benson. She joined a sister, Evelyn, on the family vegetable farm in the small community of Burton. She also had an older half-sister, Charlotte Jean Greenblum, who visited the family occasionally. Sadly, life’s trials began early in Connie’s life. When she was only 9 months old, her mother became ill and was hospitalized, never able to come home again. A few housekeepers took over her care until she was 3 or 4, and then she became her dad’s constant companion, going to work with him on neighboring farms and learning to work hard at a very young age. She had many stories of walking to the orchards, picking prunes all day and then walking home. Her father never owned a motorized vehicle so their travels were on foot or horse and buggy. She and her sister had fun also, playing softball with Evely pitching and Connie catching.

Another tragedy occurred when she was 12 when her father also became ill and was hospitalized. Connie and Evelyn went to live with their Aunt Torborg and Uncle Elmer Benson in Beaverton. They had one daughter, Vaunda, a few years younger than Connie. They also owned a grocery store and it was there that Connie learned many skills, one of which was cutting meat, a skill much used after moving to Montana. Connie excelled in school, receiving top grades in all subjects. She also enjoyed writing and photography, and even learned how to develop her own photos. Right before high school graduation, she got poison oak from a trip to Multnomah Falls so she didn’t get her diploma, unfortunately.