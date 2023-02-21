Coralyn Etta Luhn was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Everett, Wash. She was the middle child of Daniel Uriah and Cora May (Cunningham) Cook. Coralyn passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston at the age of 96.

Coralyn attended Roosevelt Elementary School in Beverly Park, Wash., through the fifth grade. She moved with her family to Whidbey Island in 1936 and attended Langley schools. She finished at the top of her class in 1944. She then moved to Pullman to attended Washington State University. It was there she met her future husband, Robert R Luhn. They were married in Langley, Wash., in 1947, moved to Baker City, Ore., where Robert Daniel was born in 1948, then to Longview, Wash., where Richard Albert (1950) and Mary Elva (1954) were born. After a brief six months on a farm in Almota, Wash., the family moved to Spokane where Robert worked as an engineer while Coralyn was a housewife and mother.