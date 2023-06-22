Corey Laine Bashaw passed Sunday, May 7, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise due to heart failure and end-stage kidney disease. He was 59.
Corey was born Feb. 21, 1964, in Grangeville, to Daisy and John Bashaw. The family lived in various communities in the area and also Dublin, Calif., moving back to the valley in 1972, where Corey went to middle school and graduated from Clarkston High School.
Corey met and married Lori Lee King March 16, 1991, with sons Lukas and Beau soon to follow. The marriage later ended in divorce.
As a young man Corey worked various construction jobs painting, tilework and concrete work, and cooked at various restaurants in the valley including Jonathan’s. During his time with the company, they also sent him to Hawaii for a few months to help with the grand opening of a new restaurant. Corey also spent a couple seasons in Alaska as a deck hand and cook working on fishing boats. Corey worked for Stegner and Columbia Grain in maintenance for 16 years until illness necessitated his early retirement.
Corey loved to spend time in the outdoors hunting, fishing, huckleberrying, metal detecting and looking for arrowheads and he also had a touch of “gold fever.” He also was a big Seahawks and Mariners fan. We could always tell how the game was going by listening to his expressive narrative and comments toward officials.
Corey deserved a warrior’s send off for the brave battle he fought with his health for 20 years. Corey “Cokey Bugs” will be greatly missed by many.
Corey is survived by sons Lukas Taylor (Laura) Bashaw and Nicholas Beau Bashaw; sister Jody (Gordon) Hall; brother Shane (Debbra) Bashaw; his favorite sister-in-law Sheila (Greg) Wilhelm; grandson Ramsey Bashaw; granddaughters Haidyn Bashaw and Huxlie Bashaw; nephews, nieces and cousins; also, lifetime friends Larry, Mike, Roy, Rusty and many others.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and love of his life, Lori (King) Bashaw; sister Marci Jo Bashaw; his mother and father Daisy D. Wilson and John L. Bashaw; and stepfather Ira J. Wilson.
No memorial gatherings are scheduled at this time.
