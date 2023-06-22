Corey Laine Bashaw

Corey Laine Bashaw passed Sunday, May 7, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise due to heart failure and end-stage kidney disease. He was 59.

Corey was born Feb. 21, 1964, in Grangeville, to Daisy and John Bashaw. The family lived in various communities in the area and also Dublin, Calif., moving back to the valley in 1972, where Corey went to middle school and graduated from Clarkston High School.