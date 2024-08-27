Cornelius A. ‘Neil’ Kaufmann

Cornelius Anthony “Neil” Kaufmann, 97, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. He was born April 19, 1927, in Cottonwood to Frank and Clara (Forsmann) Kaufmann. He was the last surviving child of 13 and he attended school in Cottonwood and graduated from Lewiston High School. He also attended school at Gonzaga.
After high school in 1945 he served overseas in the U.S. Army during World War II and then worked in the late 1940s and early 1950s, as a craftsman machinist for several aerospace companies in Santa Monica.
For most of the 1950s-1970s Neil discerned a religious vocation as a Catholic monk with religious communities based in Illinois and Ohio.
After he discerned out he started work at Blount/Omark in Lewiston as a craftsman machinist where he retired.
A man of devout faith, Neil was a practicing Catholic and would volunteer as a sacristan, a extraordinary minister of holy communion and other volunteer opportunities at both St. James parish and then later at All Saints Catholic Church, both in Lewiston.
He was never married, but is survived by multiple nieces and nephews across the county.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 6, with a Mass celebrated at 11 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A graveside service will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.