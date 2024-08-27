Cornelius A. ‘Neil’ Kaufmann

Cornelius Anthony “Neil” Kaufmann, 97, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. He was born April 19, 1927, in Cottonwood to Frank and Clara (Forsmann) Kaufmann. He was the last surviving child of 13 and he attended school in Cottonwood and graduated from Lewiston High School. He also attended school at Gonzaga.

After high school in 1945 he served overseas in the U.S. Army during World War II and then worked in the late 1940s and early 1950s, as a craftsman machinist for several aerospace companies in Santa Monica.

For most of the 1950s-1970s Neil discerned a religious vocation as a Catholic monk with religious communities based in Illinois and Ohio.

After he discerned out he started work at Blount/Omark in Lewiston as a craftsman machinist where he retired.