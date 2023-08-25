Courtney Meagan Mount, 33, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Courtney was born Dec. 6, 1989, to Lori Montambo and Charles Lester Mount, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and raised in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She attended Clarkston schools.
She worked at Evergreen Estates and numerous fast-food restaurants in the local area.
Courtney married Guillermo Morfin Birreta on Feb. 14, 2009; the couple later divorced in August 2014.
Courtney had a wonderful heart. She was very pretty and the light of her mother’s life, the apple of her eye. She had lots of friends and loved to cook for everyone. She was an inspiration to everyone she met and was her brother’s best friend. My favorite memory of her is laughing our heads off after a food fight at home. “You will be my guardian angel and I love you forever, my baby girl.”
Courtney was an organ donor and gave life to four families because of her gift of thinking of others and their needs.
Courtney was preceded in death by her father Charles Lester Mount; her maternal grandmother Myrtle Jean Montambo; maternal grandfather Roger Jay Montambo, and paternal grandfather Charles Mount.
She is survived by two sons, Haven Guillermo Jaye Morfin and Malachi Cody William Shawver, both of Clarkston; a brother Christopher Montambo, Clarkston; two sisters Chasidy Mount, Oklahoma, and Lorisa Mount, Orofino; her mother Lori Montambo, Clarkston, and grandmother Heywood Williams, Burley, Idaho.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.