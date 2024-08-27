Craig D. Baker

Craig Donald Baker passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Coeur d’Alene, from high grade Cholangiocarcinoma, with his loving wife, Laurie, by his side.

Craig was born in Pomeroy on March 5, 1957, to Dick and Fran Baker. He attended school in Pomeroy and graduated from high school in 1975. He was looking forward to his 50th class reunion this coming summer. He was voted “biggest flirt” his senior year along with his dear friend Becky Collier. Growing up Craig drove wheat trucks and combines for family and friends. During his school years Craig played basketball, football and baseball. He was also on the swim team and diving team. He was a very gifted athlete.

Craig was recognized as a skilled concrete finishing expert, learning his skills from Don Watson. He had several jobs in the construction industry: carpenter, heavy equipment operator including rock crushers, front loaders and his favorite, excavators. Throughout his career he also worked for DeAtley Crushing, Joe Miller Concrete, DIVCON, North Fork RV Resort in Front Royal, Va., where he and Laurie lived from October 2017 to June 2023.