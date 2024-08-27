Craig D. Baker

Craig Donald Baker passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Coeur d’Alene, from high grade Cholangiocarcinoma, with his loving wife, Laurie, by his side.
Craig was born in Pomeroy on March 5, 1957, to Dick and Fran Baker. He attended school in Pomeroy and graduated from high school in 1975. He was looking forward to his 50th class reunion this coming summer. He was voted “biggest flirt” his senior year along with his dear friend Becky Collier. Growing up Craig drove wheat trucks and combines for family and friends. During his school years Craig played basketball, football and baseball. He was also on the swim team and diving team. He was a very gifted athlete.
Craig was recognized as a skilled concrete finishing expert, learning his skills from Don Watson. He had several jobs in the construction industry: carpenter, heavy equipment operator including rock crushers, front loaders and his favorite, excavators. Throughout his career he also worked for DeAtley Crushing, Joe Miller Concrete, DIVCON, North Fork RV Resort in Front Royal, Va., where he and Laurie lived from October 2017 to June 2023.
In 1976 Laurie Fondahn (of the Duckworth clan), moved to Pomeroy and met Craig. After a year they went their separate ways. He married twice and had two sons. They reunited in 2011 and dated long distance for three years. Then he moved to Laurie’s North Idaho home in 2014 and they married Aug. 15, 2015 (her first with no children) — and the rest is history.
He was preceded in death by his parents: father, Richard Francis Baker; mother, Frances Lou Baker; and brother, David Lee Baker.
Craig is survived by his wife Laurie Fondahn-Baker; sons, Brett Baker and Jonathan Baker; brother Rick Baker (Cheryl); sister Julee MacLeod (Malcolm); grandchildren: Jaden, Daniel (Marley), Makaylin, and great-granddaughter, Delilah.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 7, at the Spinners Hall, 699 Columbia St., Pomeroy. All who loved Craig are invited to join us to celebrate his life.