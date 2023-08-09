Curtis Flodin

Curtis Flodin, lifelong resident of Genesee, died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 31, 2023 at his home. He was 32 years old.

A potluck gathering for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Genesee Community Church. A potluck reception will follow at Terry’s Shop at 554 W. Ash St., Genesee.

