Curtis Flodin, lifelong resident of Genesee, died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 31, 2023 at his home. He was 32 years old.
A potluck gathering for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Genesee Community Church. A potluck reception will follow at Terry’s Shop at 554 W. Ash St., Genesee.
Curtis Timothy was born Dec. 20, 1990, in Pullman to Timothy and Dena Thompson Flodin. He grew up in Genesee along with his sister; Shaylee. Curtis enjoyed music of several varieties; but especially rap music. He wrote some of his own songs. He also played the guitar and liked to play video games.
Curtis completed his GED from Walla Walla Community College. He worked for several years as a checker and box boy for Genesee Foods in town. More recently, Curtis worked as a dietary aide at Prestige Care Center in Lewiston. He liked to hunt and fish or generally spend time outdoors. Camping was one of his favorite activities.
Curtis is survived by his father; Tim Flodin at their home in Genesee; by his mother and stepfather, Dena and D.J. Joepino of Clarkston; and by his sister; Shaylee Flodin (Mark Nelson) also of Clarkston; and by his grandmother; Patty Flodin of Genesee as well as a whole host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather as well as both maternal grandparents.
The online guestbook is available at corbeillfuneralhomes.com. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.