It is in great sadness that we announce the passing of Dale L. Lombard, age 76, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born Oct. 3, 1948, in Monett, Mo., to Lester and Lucille Lombard.

His family moved to Idaho when he was a small boy and he attended the Lewiston School District, later to receive his G.E.D. in Oregon and tested above a junior at the college level.

He met the love of his life Sherry Charest and married Oct. 9, 1967; they spent 57 wonderful years together. They had two beautiful daughters, Diana and Shanon.

In his early years he drug his wife all over God’s creation, from Idaho to Seattle, to Florida and everywhere in between and finally settled in the huge town Weippe. They made Weippe their home for over 35 years. He made cedar post and rails until he got sick of not being able to get a good pizza and decided to make his own homemade pizza — and man oh man, was it tasty.

Dale was quite competitive in his life and very good at most anything he put his mind to and very successful. He loved to compete at all competitions: bowling, pool, trapshooting, hunting, shooting, building and making pizza.