It is in great sadness that we announce the passing of Dale L. Lombard, age 76, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born Oct. 3, 1948, in Monett, Mo., to Lester and Lucille Lombard.
His family moved to Idaho when he was a small boy and he attended the Lewiston School District, later to receive his G.E.D. in Oregon and tested above a junior at the college level.
He met the love of his life Sherry Charest and married Oct. 9, 1967; they spent 57 wonderful years together. They had two beautiful daughters, Diana and Shanon.
In his early years he drug his wife all over God’s creation, from Idaho to Seattle, to Florida and everywhere in between and finally settled in the huge town Weippe. They made Weippe their home for over 35 years. He made cedar post and rails until he got sick of not being able to get a good pizza and decided to make his own homemade pizza — and man oh man, was it tasty.
Dale was quite competitive in his life and very good at most anything he put his mind to and very successful. He loved to compete at all competitions: bowling, pool, trapshooting, hunting, shooting, building and making pizza.
Dale enjoyed helping others, no matter what the task. Dale was one of the best Budweiser drinkers in the West. He was the most fun and the most loving person you would ever know, with a light temper (LOL).
In his lifetime he built at least three homes, a cafe/pizza place, remodeled an Orofino-Weippe pizza place, and many garages and buildings for us. We could have called him “Dale the builder.”
Upon selling the pizza place he moved to Myrtle Creek, Ore., and worked at Seven Feathers Casino and met many friends there before coming back home to Lewiston to be with his family. He told mom he wasn’t missing anymore time with his grandkids and great-granddaughter at the time, Hannah.
Dale is survived by wife Sherry; daughters Diana and Shanon, and son-in-law Harry Getz; granddaughter Cherree, grandson Daniel; granddaughters Shelby, Paige and Salina; five great-granddaughters, seven great-grandsons; and a great-grandson on the way, of which Papa would have spoiled excessively.
He is also survived by his brother Dennis and wife Nancy, brother Ron and wife Jan and Maureen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins of the Lombard family.
You are warmly invited to join in celebrating Dale’s life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Swallows Nest Park, in Clarkston. Your presence will be a cherished tribute. Everyone is welcome to attend and offer support during this difficult time. Following the celebration, a potluck gathering will take place and we kindly ask that you bring a dish to share with the community. Please bring your own beverages and seating to ensure everyone’s comfort. For those wishing to provide additional support, a donation bowl will be available to assist Sherry Lombard with cremation expenses and other related needs, demonstrating our collective care and compassion.