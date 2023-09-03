Dale Lewis Dixon, 81, of Clarkston, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from Leukemia after successfully beating three previous forms of cancer. He was born on Dec. 10, 1941, in Moscow, to the late Freida and Alex Dixon. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Francis.
Dale was a loving husband to his wife Patricia Dixon “Frank” for 57 years and a devoted father to his four children, Boyd, Patrick, Chris (and daughter-in-law Amy) and Janet Rimmelspacher (and son-in-law Tim). He was also a cherished brother to Sharon Bunnell. Dale leaves behind a lasting legacy through his 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Dale had a passion for cars and was an avid car enthusiast. He was an experienced mechanic who could build cars from just a frame, showcasing his skill and dedication. In his free time, Dale enjoyed camping and hunting with his friends and family, creating cherished memories. Dale was known throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley as a hard-working and dependable employee of both Montgomery Ward and Erb Hardware. Remembered by many as someone who was always willing to help customers by leveraging his own personal experience to help anyone looking for advice or needing help.
To honor Dale’s life and celebrate his memory, the family will be holding a life remembrance on Saturday, Oct. 21. This gathering will provide an opportunity for loved ones to come together, share stories and pay tribute to Dale’s remarkable life.
Dale Lewis Dixon will forever be remembered for his love, devotion and passion for cars. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at both St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and the University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, for taking such great care of Dale.