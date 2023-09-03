Dale Lewis Dixon, 81, of Clarkston, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from Leukemia after successfully beating three previous forms of cancer. He was born on Dec. 10, 1941, in Moscow, to the late Freida and Alex Dixon. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Francis.

Dale was a loving husband to his wife Patricia Dixon “Frank” for 57 years and a devoted father to his four children, Boyd, Patrick, Chris (and daughter-in-law Amy) and Janet Rimmelspacher (and son-in-law Tim). He was also a cherished brother to Sharon Bunnell. Dale leaves behind a lasting legacy through his 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

