Dale Rodney Floch passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at his home in Moscow, from complications due to a progressive neurological disease.
Dale was born on April 6, 1961, in Lewiston to proud parents, Kenneth Floch and Alice Betty (Coffland) Floch. Dale was the youngest of three brothers, the baby of the family after Steve and Chris. He spent his childhood on the Floch family farm on Montgomery Ridge in Anatone. He enjoyed his childhood on the farm making memories with beloved cousins and friends. He went to Anatone School with his brothers until 1977 when Anatone and Asotin consolidated and graduated from Asotin High School in 1979. He went to Walla Walla Community College for one year and then went to work for Seward Construction building powerlines across the USA. With his job as a lineman, he traveled to many states throughout the country with his brother, Chris. They made many great memories together including a time when they wrangled an alligator from their brown, Chevy Silverado while working in Florida. Country boys causing mischief was a hallmark of Dale’s early life.
In the summer of 1983, Dale met Mary Heitstuman, of Clarkston on a sunny day boating the Snake River. Soon after, Dale left the valley for work in Colorado and when he got to the top of White Bird Grade, he decided to turn back to see if Mary was dating anyone (she wasn’t). They started dating in December of that year and after dating three weeks, Dale proposed to Mary, she said ‘yes’ and they were married six months later. In 1986, as Dale and Mary were still traveling for his job, they welcomed their first daughter, Whitney, in Colorado. They decided that life on the road wasn’t how they wanted to raise their family so after briefly residing in Asotin they then moved to Genesee in 1989. In 1990, they welcomed their second daughter, Chelsey. They resided in Genesee for 31 years and moved to Moscow in 2020.
Dale worked for more than 30 years at the cable company in Moscow that went by many names, most recently Spectrum, as a Construction Coordinator. Dale was well-liked and respected by all who worked with him. He started every day with a glass of chocolate milk and was always at work much earlier than necessary. He retired in 2018 after the first signs of health issues started to impact his confidence with his job.
Dale was a great neighbor to all who had the joy of sharing a residential street with the Floch family. He took meticulous care of the house and surrounding landscape. He, along with help from family and friends, built the shop behind their house in Genesee and constructed many, straight and level retaining walls that stand perfectly to this day. It was an ongoing joke that Dale should put up a marquee sign on the main road in front of the house to keep the town “up to date” on his next project. He served as President of the Genesee Civic Association and enjoyed contributing to the festivities of Genesee’s annual Community Days. He always enjoyed spending summers camping and made many great memories hunting and fishing as well.
Dale was immensely proud of his daughters- their accomplishments in school and sports, their working lives, and their roles as loving mothers. He was a dad that was always calm in a time of crisis, strict but always full of love. His daughters knew that if they were hurting, they could always go to him for a big hug and a listening ear. He was a man of few words but strong stature and as a result, intimidated any boyfriend that Whitney and Chelsey brought home. He was also the proudest Papa to three beautiful grandchildren, Asher, Cole and Josie. We ache knowing they didn’t get more time with him.
Dale was well-respected and loved by all who knew him: neighbors, coworkers, friends and his family. He always had a smile on his face, was always happy to help, and loved to tease — all traits that are prevalent in his daughters. Mary was his partner in life with whom he raised a wonderful family. Through her love and strength, she kept Dale home and cared for him during this very challenging time, through the end which we are grateful for. Although we wanted more years with him, we are relieved that he is no longer suffering and find peace in the memories of the wonderful life he lived and shared with us.
Dale is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary, of Moscow; daughters Whitney (Bryan) Myers, of Potlatch; Chelsey Floch, of Moscow; grandchildren Asher Arena (10) of Moscow, Cole (5) and Josie Myers (2), of Potlatch. Brothers Steve Floch, Chris (Linda) Floch both of Asotin as well as many brothers and sisters in-law along with numerous nieces and nephews. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Betty, in-laws, Harold and Lois Heitstuman, beloved cousin, Margaret Smith, niece Holly Heitstuman, and many other family members and friends. We know that their reunion was joyous and full of laughter.
The family gives special thanks to dad’s hospice nurse Marie Martson and especially to longtime family friend, Amy Henderson, for their steady love and guidance as we navigated this painful time. We had so much comfort while you held his hand and ours.
Dad — The love we have for you is immense and ongoing, forever. We hope that on your first day in heaven you were able to mow a beautiful green lawn of grass, enjoy a 7&7 on the patio afterwards, and hope that you finished your day with a project in a shop. You will never be far from our minds and you will always be in our hearts.
A celebration of life, open to all friends and family, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Dinner will be provided. A graveside burial with close family only will occur at the Anatone Cemetery sometime this coming spring.