Dale Rodney Floch

Dale Rodney Floch passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at his home in Moscow, from complications due to a progressive neurological disease.

Dale was born on April 6, 1961, in Lewiston to proud parents, Kenneth Floch and Alice Betty (Coffland) Floch. Dale was the youngest of three brothers, the baby of the family after Steve and Chris. He spent his childhood on the Floch family farm on Montgomery Ridge in Anatone. He enjoyed his childhood on the farm making memories with beloved cousins and friends. He went to Anatone School with his brothers until 1977 when Anatone and Asotin consolidated and graduated from Asotin High School in 1979. He went to Walla Walla Community College for one year and then went to work for Seward Construction building powerlines across the USA. With his job as a lineman, he traveled to many states throughout the country with his brother, Chris. They made many great memories together including a time when they wrangled an alligator from their brown, Chevy Silverado while working in Florida. Country boys causing mischief was a hallmark of Dale’s early life.