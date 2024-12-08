Dan L. Davaz

Sept. 22, 1953 — Dec. 1, 2024

Our beloved fisherman, rock collector, lifetime Seahawks and Mariners fan has taken the stairway to heaven. Dan’s loving spirit sadly lost his short battle with liver cancer on Sunday Dec. 1, 2024. Dan was born in Newport, Wash., to Hazel Erickson and Allen Davaz. Dan was a big brother to Linda, Cathy and Randy. His parents separated and eventually both remarried. Giving Dan a half-sister, Laurie and three step-siblings, Penny, Clark and Clay. His love for fishing and exploring the outdoors was fostered in Pierce during his early childhood years. He lived in Spokane with his father for a brief time before relocating to Lewiston as a young man.

In his twenties, Disco Dan began his lifelong career in the trucking industry at Idaho Truck Sales. He became a father to Janet and Shante’ and created lifelong friendships while living on 14th. This is also where he rekindled with the love of his life, Rae Rae, as he would call her. After a brief courtship they were married on Dec. 5, 1987. He showed unconditional love to Rae and her only daughter, Jen, as they became a blended family. Being mostly surrounded by girls, Dan’s sometimes gruff nature would eventually mellow, and his heart soften. He loved the girls immensely; he was their stability, continuously setting an example by taking pride in his work and teaching precision. In 1989, he took a new job in Spokane for 11 years, then transferring to Denver before relocating for the last time back in Lewiston in 2004, returning to Idaho Truck Sales.

Dan and Raelene enjoyed 37 wonderful years together camping, fishing, traveling, attending concerts, collecting rocks for their garden and countless times with many of their best friends. Dan was a man of many talents. The time it would take him to complete a task with perfection would give Raelene something to give him a hard time about for decades. Dan and Raelene’s unbreakable bond would continue to grow even more after retirement. They traveled south every winter, pulling the camper to many destinations, expanding their rock garden while hiking for hours and continuing to make new friendships.