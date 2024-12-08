Dan L. Davaz

Sept. 22, 1953 — Dec. 1, 2024
Our beloved fisherman, rock collector, lifetime Seahawks and Mariners fan has taken the stairway to heaven. Dan’s loving spirit sadly lost his short battle with liver cancer on Sunday Dec. 1, 2024. Dan was born in Newport, Wash., to Hazel Erickson and Allen Davaz. Dan was a big brother to Linda, Cathy and Randy. His parents separated and eventually both remarried. Giving Dan a half-sister, Laurie and three step-siblings, Penny, Clark and Clay. His love for fishing and exploring the outdoors was fostered in Pierce during his early childhood years. He lived in Spokane with his father for a brief time before relocating to Lewiston as a young man.
In his twenties, Disco Dan began his lifelong career in the trucking industry at Idaho Truck Sales. He became a father to Janet and Shante’ and created lifelong friendships while living on 14th. This is also where he rekindled with the love of his life, Rae Rae, as he would call her. After a brief courtship they were married on Dec. 5, 1987. He showed unconditional love to Rae and her only daughter, Jen, as they became a blended family. Being mostly surrounded by girls, Dan’s sometimes gruff nature would eventually mellow, and his heart soften. He loved the girls immensely; he was their stability, continuously setting an example by taking pride in his work and teaching precision. In 1989, he took a new job in Spokane for 11 years, then transferring to Denver before relocating for the last time back in Lewiston in 2004, returning to Idaho Truck Sales.
Dan and Raelene enjoyed 37 wonderful years together camping, fishing, traveling, attending concerts, collecting rocks for their garden and countless times with many of their best friends. Dan was a man of many talents. The time it would take him to complete a task with perfection would give Raelene something to give him a hard time about for decades. Dan and Raelene’s unbreakable bond would continue to grow even more after retirement. They traveled south every winter, pulling the camper to many destinations, expanding their rock garden while hiking for hours and continuing to make new friendships.
Dan loved his many fishing buddies and spending time at fish camp on the Snake River. A fishing trip to Queen Charlotte earned him a plaque on the wall for catching a 53-pound salmon. One of his proudest moments was being a grandpa. He enjoyed being silly, laughing and rough housing with his grandchildren. Recently taking the first North Fork camping trip with his grandsons, sharing his love for fishing and the outdoors. Also, recently savoring time with his great-granddaughter at her first birthday party.
Dan the Man’s unforgettable willingness to lend a helping hand, his generous heart, contagious laughter and good sense of humor has built longstanding bonds with many. He will be deeply missed, may the memories we all have continue to keep him alive in our hearts. Remember Dan with each hook cast, each rock collected and while cheering on the Seahawks and the Mariners.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, three daughters (spouses), seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, five siblings and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to the American Liver Foundation in Dan’s honor.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.