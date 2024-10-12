Dana E. Magnuson, 77, of Kendrick, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Dana was born April 7, 1947 in Idaho Falls to Robert and Lucille (Rudd) Magnuson. He grew up in Kendrick and graduated from high school there. Dana attended Pomona College in California, graduating with his bachelor’s degree.

He married Ellen Winter in 1978 and together they made Kendrick their home and raised their two children. Dana operated the family insurance business (R. E. Magnuson Insurance Agency) until his retirement. Dana and Ellen later divorced.

He was a member of the Kendrick United Methodist Church and the Seven Drum Church with the Nez Perce Tribe in Lapwai. He devoted much of his life to public service. He served as a Latah County Commissioner for six years and later as a city council member and mayor of Kendrick. He represented Kendrick and Juliaetta on Latah County’s Arts and Culture Committee.