Dana E. Magnuson, 77, of Kendrick, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Dana was born April 7, 1947 in Idaho Falls to Robert and Lucille (Rudd) Magnuson. He grew up in Kendrick and graduated from high school there. Dana attended Pomona College in California, graduating with his bachelor’s degree.
He married Ellen Winter in 1978 and together they made Kendrick their home and raised their two children. Dana operated the family insurance business (R. E. Magnuson Insurance Agency) until his retirement. Dana and Ellen later divorced.
He was a member of the Kendrick United Methodist Church and the Seven Drum Church with the Nez Perce Tribe in Lapwai. He devoted much of his life to public service. He served as a Latah County Commissioner for six years and later as a city council member and mayor of Kendrick. He represented Kendrick and Juliaetta on Latah County’s Arts and Culture Committee.
Dana was a passionate musician and artist, and leaves behind a substantial body of original songs and paintings. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He looked forward to elk camp every fall.
He is survived by his daughter Anna Magnuson (Josh Forbes), of Los Angeles; his son Robert Magnuson, of Eastound, Wash.; his brother Lee Magnuson, of Maryland; two sisters Dee Morton and Giselle Magnuson, both of Spokane; and his three grandchildren Oscar, Molly and Alexandra Forbes. Dana’s eldest brother Robin Magnuson (Cindy Magnuson) survived him by one week before also passing away. Dana was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Lucille.
No public services are planned at this time and Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.