Daniel A. Goodrich Sr.

Daniel Arthur Goodrich Sr., a man known for his kindness and love, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Lewiston, at the age of 82. Born on May 18, 1942, in Washougal, Wash., Dan was the 13th of 14 children born to Bonnie and Myron Goodrich.
Dan and his beloved wife Patty were united in marriage on April 1, 1961, sharing a strong and loving bond for 63 years. Together, they raised five children: Dan Jr. (Shawni), Ray (LeAnn), Rob, Mel (Marlene) and Lisa. Dan was a devoted father, providing constant support and guidance, and took great pride in each of his children’s accomplishments. He cherished his 10 grandchildren: Zac, Thad, Britney, Taylor, Nicole, Jessica, Lindsey, Dylan, Hans and Tyce, finding joy in watching them grow into adults. He also embraced his bonus grandchildren — Abram, Skyler, John, Lynn and Rachel — and found immense joy in his 15 great-grandchildren: Connor, Austyn, Luke, Logan, William, Zayden, Jayne, Jayde, Blakely, Kaysen, Libby, Saul, Sage, Addie and Zoey.
Dan found pleasure in life’s simple joys, including fishing, camping, huckleberry picking, four-wheeling, hunting and spending time on the water. He was a dedicated fan of the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners, often sharing game days with his family.
Dan’s passion for work and dedication were evident throughout his life. He spent years working in the woods, mastering various machinery, particularly loaders. He held the remarkable record of unloading over 200 loads in a single day at the JP mill yard, a testament to his exceptional work ethic. As a proud owner of two loaders, Dan ran a successful logging business, demonstrating unwavering commitment to his trade, even in the face of sickness or injury.
Dan was preceded in death by his son Robert “Rob”, seven brothers, five sisters and his beloved parents. He leaves behind a legacy of love, strength and resilience, deeply cherished by his wife Patty, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and countless friends.
The family invites everyone to join them for a celebration of Dan’s life at noon, Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Pierce Community Center. Please come join us for the ceremony and refreshments.