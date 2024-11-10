Daniel A. Goodrich Sr.

Daniel Arthur Goodrich Sr., a man known for his kindness and love, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Lewiston, at the age of 82. Born on May 18, 1942, in Washougal, Wash., Dan was the 13th of 14 children born to Bonnie and Myron Goodrich.

Dan and his beloved wife Patty were united in marriage on April 1, 1961, sharing a strong and loving bond for 63 years. Together, they raised five children: Dan Jr. (Shawni), Ray (LeAnn), Rob, Mel (Marlene) and Lisa. Dan was a devoted father, providing constant support and guidance, and took great pride in each of his children’s accomplishments. He cherished his 10 grandchildren: Zac, Thad, Britney, Taylor, Nicole, Jessica, Lindsey, Dylan, Hans and Tyce, finding joy in watching them grow into adults. He also embraced his bonus grandchildren — Abram, Skyler, John, Lynn and Rachel — and found immense joy in his 15 great-grandchildren: Connor, Austyn, Luke, Logan, William, Zayden, Jayne, Jayde, Blakely, Kaysen, Libby, Saul, Sage, Addie and Zoey.

Dan found pleasure in life’s simple joys, including fishing, camping, huckleberry picking, four-wheeling, hunting and spending time on the water. He was a dedicated fan of the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners, often sharing game days with his family.