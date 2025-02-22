Daniel C. Frei, born Dec. 9, 1942, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at the age of 82 at his home in Estacada, Ore. He was born in Cottonwood, the oldest of nine children of Vincent and Caroline Kinzer Frei. He graduated from Ferdinand High School in 1961 and married Charlene Langley on Feb. 8, 1964.

Dan worked as a meat cutter and store manager in numerous locations and treated his employees well. He played trumpet and piano and was a card shark. He always had a story or joke to tell, an infectious smile and a personality that easily made him many friends. He was positive and cracked jokes even to the last.