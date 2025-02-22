Daniel C. Frei, born Dec. 9, 1942, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at the age of 82 at his home in Estacada, Ore. He was born in Cottonwood, the oldest of nine children of Vincent and Caroline Kinzer Frei. He graduated from Ferdinand High School in 1961 and married Charlene Langley on Feb. 8, 1964.
Dan worked as a meat cutter and store manager in numerous locations and treated his employees well. He played trumpet and piano and was a card shark. He always had a story or joke to tell, an infectious smile and a personality that easily made him many friends. He was positive and cracked jokes even to the last.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene of 61 years, daughter, Christina (Jim) Delaquito, sons Dustin Frei, Darren (Melinda) Frei, Dan Jr. (Rhoda) Frei and nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Maxine (Ron) Williams, Connie (Cliff) Bruegeman, Carol (Jim) Haddock, Jeanne (Brent) Vance, Wayne (Irene) Frei, Terry (Cheryl) Frei and Annette Frei (Jim Allen). He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Teresa Kay, son Plaze Frei, brother-in-law Tom Hoene, niece Tess Haddock and nephew Chad Frei, in-laws John and Elsie Langley, brother-in-law Darrell Langley, brother-in-law Ron Langley and sister-in law Elaine Montgomery.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services per his request.