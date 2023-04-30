Daniel Dean Reeves passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Aldie, Va., after bravely fighting cancer for the past year. He was 51 years old.

Dan was born in San Diego, and raised in Clarkston, where he graduated from Clarkston High School. While in high school he became an accomplished trumpet player, delighting his parents and winning soloist awards at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. Dan would go on to play and compete in many Drum and Bugle Corps events. Even after his competing days were over, he delighted in following the competitions. He loved being able to pass on his love for music to his daughters.