Daniel Dean Reeves passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Aldie, Va., after bravely fighting cancer for the past year. He was 51 years old.
Dan was born in San Diego, and raised in Clarkston, where he graduated from Clarkston High School. While in high school he became an accomplished trumpet player, delighting his parents and winning soloist awards at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. Dan would go on to play and compete in many Drum and Bugle Corps events. Even after his competing days were over, he delighted in following the competitions. He loved being able to pass on his love for music to his daughters.
Daniel joined the U.S. Air Force in 1989. While in the military he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Dan quickly rose through the ranks to serve in mostly supervisory positions at many domestic and international bases. He served in both Gulf Wars. Daniel received countless accolades and awards during his time in the USAF. He enjoyed the travel, meeting new people and learning about different cultures. He was last stationed at the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C. Daniel retired from the military in 2017 after serving 28 years and attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (a rank held by only 1% of NCO’s).
After leaving the military, Daniel joined Science Applications International Corp. (a contractor working for the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon). His supervisor Michelle said, “Dan was a consummate professional who also helped make his work team a family. He played the role of Dad with jokes to prove it. Daniel valued education for himself and enjoyed teaching others. He challenged the team to be better employees and better people by being a shining example of what kindness and caring looked like.” Dan also volunteered for various organizations throughout his life and often performed random acts of kindness.
In 1994, while stationed with the USAF in Turkey, he met the love of his life, Sevim. They married in 1998 and later moved to the U.S. Daniel and Sevim were soul mates and truly best friends. Dan became fluent in Turkish as Sevim became fluent in English and ultimately became an American Citizen. Their first child, Yasemin Lee, was born in 2001 and their second child, Olivia Semra, was born in 2005. The couple settled in Northern Virginia after Daniel retired from the military.
Dan’s whole world was his family. He was a devoted husband, an adoring father, and a kind and loving son to his parents, Wes and Lora Reeves, and to his mother-in- law, Saniya. There was nothing Daniel loved more than spending time with his family, whether it meant simply watching football games on the couch, weekend outings to see new sights, to theme parks with wild rides, cruises or trips to Turkey to visit extended family. Dan, Sevim and their daughters shared many fun adventures, even including his parents and extended family when he could. Being with family was Dan’s favorite place to be.
Daniel was loved by all who knew him. He set an example of character, responsibility, thoughtfulness, love, gentleness, strength and selflessness which inspires us all.
Ultimately, though, none of this really captures the essence of who Dan was. He loved to make you laugh. He had a wry way of viewing the world that was unique to him. He had a sharp intellect that saw the truth of things long before those around him. He was goofy, occasionally awkward and had a flair for the dramatic. He loved ’80s music, video games and the Seattle Seahawks. He was a computer savant. Dan loved his family and friends fiercely. Like his dad, Dan was our sunshine; our world has lost a precious light and our hero.
Daniel was preceded in death by his beloved dad, Wes Reeves; his dear mother-in-law, Saniya Gun; his uncle, Steven Reed; and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his loving wife, Sevim; adored daughters, Yasemin and Olivia; beloved mother, Lora; sisters-in-law, Selma (Cevdet) and Senehe (Apdullah); brothers-in-law, Nihat (Seren) and Murat (Nuran); uncles, John (Tonia) and Dan (Jackie); and many well-loved extended family members.
Burial with military honors were held Friday, April 28, at Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.