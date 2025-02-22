Daniel Mark Willett

Dan M. Willett was born March 3, 1954, in Lewiston. He passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center from cardiac arrest, surrounded by his family: his sister Debbie, her husband Doug and Pastor David Pfnister.

Dan started collecting comic books way back when he was in grade school and eventually taught himself how to read. Some of his favorite comics were Tarzan, Scrooge McDuck, Donald Duck, Beagle Boys and Spider-Man. He eventually began collecting antique toys and put his collection for sale at the Bargain Hunter and online. He also went to toy shows twice a year in Spokane and went to auctions some Sundays. He eventually called himself “Toy Man Dan.” Many people enjoyed coming to his home to look at his collection and remained good friends as a bonus.

Dan went into the U.S. Air Force after high school. He was stationed in England. He was a flight mechanic for the planes. He was always thrilled to share how he got to see Queen Elizabeth on her balcony and waved.

Dan went to college in southern Idaho and became a welder. Later, he went to trucking school in Wenatchee and married Debbie Holmes. They later divorced, but remained friends up to his passing, calling each other. Dan worked for Willett Bros. for many years as a driver for the welding department.

Dan was in Boy Scouts with his parents who were both Scout leaders. He was involved in making car wood models and rockets in the derbies at College Elementary School, presently Lewis-Clark State College. He got to go to Camp Grizzly in Harvard, Idaho.

The family had many great memories at their lake cabin at Lake Chatcolet, Rocky Point. Dan especially loved swimming, wearing his crazy hat and nose plugs to dive into the lake off the dock; huckleberry picking, night cat fishing with an oil lantern, boating, playing cards and reading comic books.