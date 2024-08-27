Daniel Ray Martin

Daniel “Dan” Martin passed away peacefully at his home in Lewiston on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. He was surrounded by his children and family members.

Dan was born Dec. 30, 1955, in Burns, Ore., to Orrin “Junior” and Margaret “Marlene” Martin. He was the second of five children who grew up in Pierce. He attended Pierce Elementary and Junior High and graduated from Timberline High School in 1974. He then attended DeVry Institute of Technology in Phoenix for the Technician Certificate Program. After returning to Pierce, he worked for Potlatch Forest Inc., in Headquarters for almost 10 years. Then he worked on fishing boats in Alaska, for Radio Shack and several companies in sales positions.

He married Bonnie Hartig on Sept. 3, 1977, and they divorced in 1989. They had three children together: Brook, Todd and Scott.

Dan loved music, singing, playing guitar and piano; he played both instruments during church services and he was a member of rock/country bands, including Shotgun and Amerock. He also loved spending time fishing, gardening, huckleberry picking and hunting mushrooms, four-wheeling, telling scary stories and practical jokes, watching old Western movies and Jeopardy. Dan’s door was always open to those in need, offering them shelter and comfort. We are sure his chihuahua, Baby, who followed him everywhere, is now doing the same in heaven.