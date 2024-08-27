Daniel Ray Martin

Daniel “Dan” Martin passed away peacefully at his home in Lewiston on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. He was surrounded by his children and family members.
Dan was born Dec. 30, 1955, in Burns, Ore., to Orrin “Junior” and Margaret “Marlene” Martin. He was the second of five children who grew up in Pierce. He attended Pierce Elementary and Junior High and graduated from Timberline High School in 1974. He then attended DeVry Institute of Technology in Phoenix for the Technician Certificate Program. After returning to Pierce, he worked for Potlatch Forest Inc., in Headquarters for almost 10 years. Then he worked on fishing boats in Alaska, for Radio Shack and several companies in sales positions.
He married Bonnie Hartig on Sept. 3, 1977, and they divorced in 1989. They had three children together: Brook, Todd and Scott.
Dan loved music, singing, playing guitar and piano; he played both instruments during church services and he was a member of rock/country bands, including Shotgun and Amerock. He also loved spending time fishing, gardening, huckleberry picking and hunting mushrooms, four-wheeling, telling scary stories and practical jokes, watching old Western movies and Jeopardy. Dan’s door was always open to those in need, offering them shelter and comfort. We are sure his chihuahua, Baby, who followed him everywhere, is now doing the same in heaven.
Unfortunately, he suffered with health problems for many years. We appreciate that Matt, Roxanne and Alex were able to help care for him, along with Hospice, so that he was able to remain in his home. He was a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary daily, appreciated receiving Holy Communion, and loved when his granddaughter, Bella, brought him holy water from the Vatican.
Dan is survived by his children: Brook (Art) Wisen, Todd (Bernadette) and Scott (Krystel), grandchildren: Bella, Tallon, McKenna and Blake, siblings: Randy (Kathy), Don (Sherry) and Jeanne Brooks, several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ron Martin and grandson Kyler.
Cremation has taken place, and his ashes will be sprinkled in two of his favorite places — Hawaii and the North Fork.
A family gathering and celebration of Dan’s life will be held in the summer.