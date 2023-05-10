Danielle Marie Hanchett

Danielle Marie Hanchett, 34, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her home in Sebastian, Fla. She was born to Mark and Selena Hanchett on Oct. 25, 1988, in Roseburg, Ore.

She graduated from Lewiston High School in 2007. Her friends in high school called her Dani, Dandelion or Peaches. She was a very smart girl, learning to read at the age of three. She enjoyed DECA and was a gifted artist. After graduating, she went to work at Sharp’s Burger Ranch in Clarkston.