Danielle Marie Hanchett, 34, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her home in Sebastian, Fla. She was born to Mark and Selena Hanchett on Oct. 25, 1988, in Roseburg, Ore.
She graduated from Lewiston High School in 2007. Her friends in high school called her Dani, Dandelion or Peaches. She was a very smart girl, learning to read at the age of three. She enjoyed DECA and was a gifted artist. After graduating, she went to work at Sharp’s Burger Ranch in Clarkston.
She loved to go four-wheeling and going to the mountains and to the grandparents’ cabin.
She moved to Florida with her boyfriend in June of 2013. She worked for Gorilla Ammo and loved to do crafts and crochet in her spare time. She loved her Shih Tzu Ruger and Bennelli and loved going to zoos in Florida.
She leaves behind her sister Nicole Hanchett, of Lewiston, her brother Jason Hanchett, also of Lewiston, her boyfriend of 16 years, Jason Taylor, nephew Brayson, nieces Kailor and Huntleigh. She has many aunts, cousins and friends who loved her so very much. She was preceded in death by uncles David Hanchett and David Knapp, and grandparents Carol Sifers and Gary Hanchett.
Our hearts are broken and we will never forget her.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Asotin Cemetery. The cemetery is located on State Route 129 2.4 miles south of Asotin, on the road to Anatone. Immedately following the service, a gathering with family and friends will be held in the backyard of her aunt’s house at 723 15th St., Lewiston.
