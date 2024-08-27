Danny Breeze passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Orofino. He was 73.

Born on Nov. 11, 1951, in Orofino to Alfred and Eva Breeze, Danny was raised in Kamiah.

Danny attended Kamiah High School, where he participated in the football team and played the tuba for the band. He graduated in 1970, and in 1971 he enlisted in the United States Army. While in the Army he was stationed in Germany and White Sands Missile Range, serving for two years before returning home.

After leaving the Army, Danny started work as a mechanic. He married TJ Breeze (Wilsey) in 1974, and they settled down the road from his childhood home and started a family.