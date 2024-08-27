Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesJanuary 9, 2025

Danny Breeze

story image illustation
story image illustation

Danny Breeze passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Orofino. He was 73.

Born on Nov. 11, 1951, in Orofino to Alfred and Eva Breeze, Danny was raised in Kamiah.

Danny attended Kamiah High School, where he participated in the football team and played the tuba for the band. He graduated in 1970, and in 1971 he enlisted in the United States Army. While in the Army he was stationed in Germany and White Sands Missile Range, serving for two years before returning home.

After leaving the Army, Danny started work as a mechanic. He married TJ Breeze (Wilsey) in 1974, and they settled down the road from his childhood home and started a family.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Danny loved fishing, hunting and camping with friends and family in his free time. He also taught himself woodworking and crafted beautiful furniture for his family.

Danny is survived by his wife TJ Breeze, of Kamiah; his daughters Jessica Breeze, of Spokane, and Sarah Breeze, of Portland, Ore.; his son Alex Breeze, of Seattle; his grandson Bo Breeze, of Spokane; and his sisters Dorothy Breeze-Leach (Jerry), of Lewiston, and Deena Breeze, of Lewiston. He also left behind many friends, neighbors and family who loved him.

He was preceded in his death by his parents; and his granddaughter, Caitlin Breeze.

A celebration of life for Danny will be held when weather permits.

Related
ObituariesJan. 9
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 9
Theodore John Browitt
ObituariesJan. 9
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 8
Deaths
Related
Stella Harman
ObituariesJan. 8
Stella Harman
Howard ‘JR’ VanTassel
ObituariesJan. 8
Howard ‘JR’ VanTassel
Ronald Dwight Bentley
ObituariesJan. 8
Ronald Dwight Bentley
Margaret Atkinson
ObituariesJan. 7
Margaret Atkinson
Michael David Rice
ObituariesJan. 7
Michael David Rice
Larry James Walker, 78
ObituariesJan. 5
Larry James Walker, 78
Irene V. Cicrich
ObituariesJan. 5
Irene V. Cicrich
Mary Willmore Koeper
ObituariesJan. 5
Mary Willmore Koeper
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy