Danny Breeze passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Orofino. He was 73.
Born on Nov. 11, 1951, in Orofino to Alfred and Eva Breeze, Danny was raised in Kamiah.
Danny attended Kamiah High School, where he participated in the football team and played the tuba for the band. He graduated in 1970, and in 1971 he enlisted in the United States Army. While in the Army he was stationed in Germany and White Sands Missile Range, serving for two years before returning home.
After leaving the Army, Danny started work as a mechanic. He married TJ Breeze (Wilsey) in 1974, and they settled down the road from his childhood home and started a family.
Danny loved fishing, hunting and camping with friends and family in his free time. He also taught himself woodworking and crafted beautiful furniture for his family.
Danny is survived by his wife TJ Breeze, of Kamiah; his daughters Jessica Breeze, of Spokane, and Sarah Breeze, of Portland, Ore.; his son Alex Breeze, of Seattle; his grandson Bo Breeze, of Spokane; and his sisters Dorothy Breeze-Leach (Jerry), of Lewiston, and Deena Breeze, of Lewiston. He also left behind many friends, neighbors and family who loved him.
He was preceded in his death by his parents; and his granddaughter, Caitlin Breeze.
A celebration of life for Danny will be held when weather permits.