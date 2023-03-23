Darcy Huffman

Darcy Marion Huffman, of Fenn, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Darcy was born Oct. 5, 1957, to W. Wayne Huffman and Clarissa R. Huffman at Grangeville General Hospital (now Syringa).

Darcy grew up on the family farm one mile north of Fenn. He attended Kindergarten through 12th Grade in Grangeville. He played in the band and enjoyed participating in several high school class plays. He was a graduate of the class of 1976. Upon graduation he joined his father in operating the family farm raising Hereford cattle and wheat, hay barley, peas and oats. He was truly a farmer at heart and was a great steward of the land. Darcy was well versed in new varieties of wheat and for all the years had research plots for the University of Idaho. He enjoyed reading “up” on new equipment, tractors and the changing times in farming operations. His heart was in the sowing and reaping the golden harvest on the prairie.