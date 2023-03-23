Darcy Huffman

Darcy Marion Huffman, of Fenn, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Darcy was born Oct. 5, 1957, to W. Wayne Huffman and Clarissa R. Huffman at Grangeville General Hospital (now Syringa).
Darcy grew up on the family farm one mile north of Fenn. He attended Kindergarten through 12th Grade in Grangeville. He played in the band and enjoyed participating in several high school class plays. He was a graduate of the class of 1976. Upon graduation he joined his father in operating the family farm raising Hereford cattle and wheat, hay barley, peas and oats. He was truly a farmer at heart and was a great steward of the land. Darcy was well versed in new varieties of wheat and for all the years had research plots for the University of Idaho. He enjoyed reading “up” on new equipment, tractors and the changing times in farming operations. His heart was in the sowing and reaping the golden harvest on the prairie.
Darcy was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Grangeville where he was baptized and confirmed. He served on the Board of Trustees for a period of time.
Darcy served as director on Fenn Highway District for 17 years until his passing.
Darcy enjoyed camping and traveling but was always glad to return to the farm. He never married.
Darcy was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and several cousins.
He is survived by his sister Debbie (Ernie) Stoops, niece Allison (Damian) Pape, great-nieces Laramie and Emberlyn and great-nephew Gentry.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Inurnment will take place at Denver Cemetery followed by afternoon refreshments held in Veterans Hall, 318 E. Main St., Grangeville.
In lieu of memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice.