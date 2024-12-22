Darla Darlene Eggers

Darlene married Lorin Eggers on April 24, 1960. Their children Lynne, Gregory and Mathew were blessed with parents who not only loved them but also truly loved each other.

She was friendly, outgoing and never met a stranger. While able, she enjoyed visiting with everyone in the neighborhood on her daily walks. She loved camping, fishing, gardening and spoiling her animals. She enjoyed league bowling for many years. We chuckled when we found in her very organized notes that she wanted us to mention that she was a good bowler. She was a member of Orchards Community Church.

Darlene made everyone in her family feel special and very loved. We are comforted by many wonderful memories. She is survived by husband, Lorin, daughter Lynne Zysk (Tom), sons Gregory (Kersten) and Mathew (Jamie), eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Karen Eggers, dear friends Jay and Anna Lawerence, and many nieces and nephews that she held dear to her heart.

A celebration of Darlene’s life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Snake River Community Clinic, 215 10th St., Lewiston, ID 83501.