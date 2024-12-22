Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 22, 2024

Darla Darlene Eggers

story image illustation

Darlene Eggers, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.

Darlene was born June 23, 1936, in Potlatch, to George and Selma Whitney. She was the youngest of seven children. After graduating from Potlatch High School in 1954 she moved to Lewiston where she graduated from Lewiston Business College in 1955.

Over the years she was a bookkeeper for City Dye Works, Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, R.H. Albright Excavating and Orchards Community TV. She believed strongly in the importance of voting and was an election worker for many years. She also volunteered at the Snake River Community Clinic.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Darlene married Lorin Eggers on April 24, 1960. Their children Lynne, Gregory and Mathew were blessed with parents who not only loved them but also truly loved each other.

She was friendly, outgoing and never met a stranger. While able, she enjoyed visiting with everyone in the neighborhood on her daily walks. She loved camping, fishing, gardening and spoiling her animals. She enjoyed league bowling for many years. We chuckled when we found in her very organized notes that she wanted us to mention that she was a good bowler. She was a member of Orchards Community Church.

Darlene made everyone in her family feel special and very loved. We are comforted by many wonderful memories. She is survived by husband, Lorin, daughter Lynne Zysk (Tom), sons Gregory (Kersten) and Mathew (Jamie), eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Karen Eggers, dear friends Jay and Anna Lawerence, and many nieces and nephews that she held dear to her heart.

A celebration of Darlene’s life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Snake River Community Clinic, 215 10th St., Lewiston, ID 83501.

Related
ObituariesDec. 22
Death
ObituariesDec. 22
Mary Jane Heckler
ObituariesDec. 22
Susan Marie Johnson (Sullivan)
ObituariesDec. 21
Funeral/Service Directory
Related
Donald C. Kunze
ObituariesDec. 21
Donald C. Kunze
Thomas James Dodson
ObituariesDec. 21
Thomas James Dodson
ObituariesDec. 21
Deaths
Thomas Allen Reed
ObituariesDec. 20
Thomas Allen Reed
Karen R. Kinzer
ObituariesDec. 20
Karen R. Kinzer
Amy June Tilden-Carson
ObituariesDec. 19
Amy June Tilden-Carson
Norma Ruth Heeren
ObituariesDec. 18
Norma Ruth Heeren
Doris Evelyn Hamilton Owen
ObituariesDec. 18
Doris Evelyn Hamilton Owen
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy