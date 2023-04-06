Darrel Everett Olson

Darrel Everett Olson, formerly of Orofino, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023, at age 82, in Clarkston.

Darrel was born in Orofino on Feb. 17, 1941, to Charles Everett and Elmajean (Goffinet) Olson. Darrel was a rambunctious child growing up, which led to his mom and aunts giving him the nickname “Bunky” after a 1930s comic character. His sisters and cousins affectionately called him “Bunk” or “Bunky” the rest of his life. In his late teens and early 20s, many in the Orofino community would know him by the name of “Ole.”