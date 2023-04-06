Darrel Everett Olson, formerly of Orofino, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023, at age 82, in Clarkston.
Darrel was born in Orofino on Feb. 17, 1941, to Charles Everett and Elmajean (Goffinet) Olson. Darrel was a rambunctious child growing up, which led to his mom and aunts giving him the nickname “Bunky” after a 1930s comic character. His sisters and cousins affectionately called him “Bunk” or “Bunky” the rest of his life. In his late teens and early 20s, many in the Orofino community would know him by the name of “Ole.”
Darrel graduated from Orofino High School in 1959. Darrel had a respect for authority and fear of consequences under coaches Monk Montgomery and Art Neumayer, and principal Levon Chase, which motivated him to maintain his grades and stay out of trouble in order to participate in high school athletics. Darrel was a three-sport athlete in high school, excelling in football, basketball and track. His fondest memories of high school sports were as a junior when the Maniac basketball team beat favored Kellogg in the regional tournament and participation in the 880 and mile races at the state track meets during his junior and senior years.
Darrel attended the University of Idaho on an athletic scholarship where he played basketball on the freshman team in 1959-60. His time as a Vandal was short-lived when, after one year, he enrolled at Lewis-Clark Normal School (LCNS) where he played basketball during the 1960-61 season. It was during the year at LCNS under coach Bob Meads, that Darrel’s future would take a turn. Darrel was influenced by coach Meads’ character, personality and life experiences, including the landing at Iwo Jima, and enemy fire on Mount Suribachi, while witnessing the raising of the American flag. Darrel credited coach Meads with motivating him to focus on his education. After one year at LCNS, Darrel enrolled at Washington State University where he graduated in 1963 with a B.S. in animal science.
Darrel married high school sweetheart Frances Dorothy Furston in 1962 and raised two sons, Arlen and Jeff. The marriage ended amicably in divorce in 1994, and both remained good friends until Frances’ passing in 2021.
Darrel spent summers in high school and college working for his granddad at O-Mill near Grangemont, Idaho, and family farm, ranch and logging operations. One of his most memorable job experiences was working on a short stretch of the historic log drive on the Clearwater River. These experiences eventually guided him to a career in a specialized field of real estate brokering, natural-resource-related transactions.
Darrel worked from 1963 to 1969 as a small farmer and rancher. With a little convincing from Fran, Darrel moved the family to town and began a new career. In 1969, Darrel and Fran established Clearwater Investments, Inc., a real estate brokerage firm in Orofino. In 1981, the business would be restructured and renamed Clearwater Realty in partnership with Steve and Carla Laws. The firm operated locally for many years. Beginning in the mid to late 1980s, Darrel’s knowledge of real estate taxation, and reputation for brokering creative transactions, helped expand the real estate business to cover a much larger geographic area across parts of the Intermountain West in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Over the next 25 years, Darrel assembled a team of partners who facilitated large, assembled land exchanges between government agencies, tribes, conservation organizations, and farm, ranch and timber companies.
Darrel told his family in his last days that he had few regrets in life. He was raised and enjoyed living in a small town and was fortunate to travel and visit other parts of the world. He had a passion for watching high school and college basketball games claiming that he watched about 80 games a season, in person. He had opportunity to watch an NCAA Final Four with friend Mark Benson, NBA Final with son Arlen, and many Cougars and Zags games. His passion extended beyond watching basketball games. He also enjoyed playing basketball. He helped organize town team leagues in Orofino and Lewiston. In later years, he began playing seniors basketball with friends at various tournaments around the Northwest. For many years, he attended the Huntsman Senior Games in St. George, Utah, and played at Hoopfest in Spokane. He took great pride in his 75-79 age group winning the gold medal and beating the Russian team at the World Senior Championships in Italy.
He had a passion for track and field stemming from listening to the race when Roger Bannister ran the mile in under 4 minutes in 1954. Darrel was modestly successful in the sport, but his enthusiasm carried over to volunteering time helping Art Neumayer coach high school track at Orofino during the 1970s. His interest in the sport inspired him to travel with Fran to watch the Olympic Games in Mexico City (1968), Munich (1972) and Los Angeles (1984).
Darrel enjoyed hunting and fishing. He went on hunting trips with friends Jim Misko to Scotland, Canada and Alaska; Jim Cochrane to New Zealand, and Kevin Boling, Greg Konkol, Alex Irby and Mark Benson to many hunting camp adventures in Bedrock Canyon and Louse Creek. He spent time with friend Keith Stonebraker fishing on Kodiak Island in Alaska.
Darrel was preceded in death by his mother Elmajean (1981); father Everett (1988); first child Duane (1963), and sister Diana (2015). He is survived by his sister Kay Barnett (Ray); half-brother Charles Pitcher (Linda); stepbrother Steve Laws (Carla); two sons, Arlen (Elena) and Jeff (Xi E); four grandchildren, Mark, Izabella, Jeffrey and Emily; four great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Tri-State Family Practice, Tri-State Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph Cancer Center, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Elite Home Health and Hospice for the health care provided to Darrel.
Cremation has taken place, with Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston in charge of those arrangements. At Darrel’s request, there will be a private family graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Orofino. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at the Best Western Hotel in Orofino.